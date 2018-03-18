शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   pakistan ceasefire violation in Balakote sector of jammu kashmir, 5 civilians died 2 injured

जम्मू-कश्मीर: पुंछ के बालाकोट में पाक ने दागे मोर्टार, एक ही परिवार के 5 लोगों की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Sun, 18 Mar 2018 10:27 AM IST
pakistan ceasefire violation in Balakote sector of jammu kashmir, 5 civilians died 2 injured
जम्मू-कश्मीर में पाकिस्तान ने फिर से संघर्ष विराम का उल्लंघन किया है। पुंछ के बालाकोट सेक्टर में पाकिस्तान ने सीजफायर तोड़ते हुए भारी गोलीबारी की। भारतीय सेना ने भी कार्रवाई करते हुए पाकिस्तानी गोलीबारी का मुंहतोड़ जवाब दिया। इस गोलीबारी में एक ही परिवार के 5 लोगों की मौत हो गई जबकि दो लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल है।
जम्मू-कश्मीर के डीजीपी एसपी वैद ने बताया कि, पुंछ के बालाकोटे सेक्टर में गोलीबारी के कारण, 5 नागरिकों की मौत हो गई है और 2 लोग घायल हो गए हैं, जिन्हें अस्पताल में भर्ती किया गया है।
 
बता दें कि, पाकिस्तान ने रिहायशी इलाकों में मोर्टार भी दागे जिसमें बालाकोट के देवता गांव में मोहम्मद रमजान के घर पर एक गोला गिरा। इससे घर के पांच सदस्यों की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। मरने वालों में तीन बच्चे हैं। वहीं घर की दो बेटियां गंभीर रूप से जख्मी हैं।
 
ceasefire violation pakistan jammu kashmir

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Shilpa Sheety
Bollywood

शो के दौरान हुआ कुछ ऐसा, श्रीदेवी को याद कर फूट फूट कर रोने लगीं शिल्पा शेट्टी

18 मार्च 2018

Raid
Bollywood

अजय देवगन की 'रेड' ने 'पैडमैन' को छोड़ दिया पीछे, दूसरे दिन कमाई में 30 फीसदी उछाल

18 मार्च 2018

jeetendra
Bollywood

10 साल छोटी कजिन ने लगाया था इस एक्टर पर यौन शोषण का आरोप, अब कोर्ट से मिली बड़ी राहत

18 मार्च 2018

shah rukh khan remembering his movie darr on zero set
Bollywood

गौरी को भी हो जाएगी जलन, शाहरुख ने खुलेआम ट्विटर पर किया इजहार और बोले- 'आई लव यू क..क..क..कटरीना'

18 मार्च 2018

रत्ना पाठक शाह
Bollywood

B'day Spl: रत्ना पाठक ने 13 साल बड़े नसीरुद्दीन शाह से की थी शादी, फिल्मी लव स्टोरी जैसी है कहानी

18 मार्च 2018

RSMSSB Recruitment 2018 - issued a notification for recruitment of 2077 Live Stock Assistant posts
Government Jobs

10वीं पास के लिए यहां निकली है 2077 पदों पर वैकेंसी, 40 वर्ष तक के उम्मीदवार कर सकते हैं आवेदन

18 मार्च 2018

BSPHCL Recruitment 2018 for 240 Assistant Electrical Engineer and Assistant Engineers Civil Posts
Government Jobs

स्टेट इलेक्ट्रिसिटी बोर्ड में इंजीनियर के पदों पर भर्ती, 31 मार्च से पहले करें आवेदन

18 मार्च 2018

Birthday Special: When Shashi Kapoor sell his property to repay debt
Bollywood

B'Day Spcl: जब संपत्ति बेचकर शशि कपूर को उतारना पड़ा था कर्ज, जिगरी अमिताभ तक नहीं कर पाए थे मदद

18 मार्च 2018

Interesting Love story of Shashi Kapoor and marriage with Jennifer Kendal
Bollywood

B'Day Spcl: भाभी गीता बाली ने की थी शशि कपूर की मदद, पूरा परिवार था विदेशी युवती से शादी के खिलाफ

18 मार्च 2018

Shashi kapoor 80th birthday special, When elder brother Raj kapoor called him taxi
Bollywood

'सत्यम शिवम सुन्दरम' के लिए वक्त नहीं दे पा रहे थे शशि कपूर, गुस्साए राज कपूर ने ऐसे चखाया था मजा

18 मार्च 2018

Most Read

Three doctors from AIIMS Delhi killed in an accident on Yamuna Expressway near Mathura
Agra

मथुरा के पास यमुना एक्सप्रेस-वे पर हादसे में दिल्ली एम्स के तीन डॉक्टरों की मौत, 4 घायल

शनिवार देर रात यमुना एक्सप्रेस-वे पर दिल्ली एम्स के तीन डॉक्टरों की सड़क दुर्घटना में मौत हो गई।

18 मार्च 2018

गिरीराज सिंह-सुशील मोदी
Bihar

'मोदी चौक' हत्याकांड मामले को लेकर बिहार बीजेपी में दो फाड़, तेजस्वी ने नीतीश कुमार से पूछे सवाल

18 मार्च 2018

10 year old raped by 15 year old minor boy in madhya pradesh
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: 10 साल की बच्ची से नाबालिग ने किया रेप, इलाज के लिए तड़पती रही बच्ची

18 मार्च 2018

दलाई लामा
Varanasi

दलाईलामा के स्वागत में सजने लगा सारनाथ, कल भारतीय विवि संघ के अधिवेशन में शामिल होंगे धर्मगुरु

18 मार्च 2018

hakura encounter
Jammu

J&K:आतंकी के पिता ने बेटे का शव लेने से किया इंकार, वजह जानकर आपकों भी होगा गर्व

18 मार्च 2018

परिवार न्यायालय ने बांधा पचास हजार रूपए गुजारा भता
Bareilly

परिवार न्यायालय ने बांधा पचास हजार रूपए गुजारा भता

18 मार्च 2018

विवि परीक्षा
Bareilly

विवि परीक्षा

18 मार्च 2018

विधायक भड़के
Bareilly

विधायक भड़के

18 मार्च 2018

शहर के आधे से ज्यादा बारातघर अवैध
Bareilly

शहर के आधे से ज्यादा बारातघर अवैध

18 मार्च 2018

pcs officers transfer in uttar pradesh.
Lucknow

फेसबुक पोस्ट से चर्चा में आने वाले अमेठी के एसडीएम समेत 49 पीसीएस अफसरों के तबादले

17 मार्च 2018

Related Videos

J&K: कठुआ में हालात तनावपूर्ण, जानिए किस वजह से पुलिस को करना पड़ा लाठीचार्ज

गुरुवार को जम्मू के कठुआ में आसिफा रेप केस में हुई गिरफ्तारी के विरोध में प्रदर्शन कर रहे हिंदू एकता मंच के कार्यकर्ताओं पर जम्मू कश्मीर पुलिस ने लाठीचार्ज कर दिया। दरअसल प्रदर्शनकारी इस मामले में सीबीआई जांच की मांग कर रहे थे।

9 मार्च 2018

फारुख अब्दुल्लाह 3:24

जिन्ना नहीं नेहरू-पटेल की वजह से हुआ भारत का बंटवारा: फारूक अब्दुल्ला

4 मार्च 2018

cross border firing 0:55

VIDEO: उड़ी सेक्टर में जारी पाकिस्तानी गोलाबारी, पलायन को मजबूर ग्रामीण

23 फरवरी 2018

जम्मू कश्मीर 0:46

सुंजवां हमले में शहीद जवान को आखिरी विदाई देने उमड़े लोग

14 फरवरी 2018

सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक 4:22

45 दिन में शहीद हुए 25 जवान, अब यही बचा है आखिरी चारा

13 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

सीमा पर तैनात जवान
Jammu

जम्मू कश्मीरः पाकिस्तान ने राजोरी और पुंछ में तोड़ा सीजफायर, दो बीएसएफ जवान घायल

3 मार्च 2018

पाक गोलीबारी का जवाब देते भारतीय सेना के जवान
Jammu

J&K: 48 घंटों से जारी गोलीबारी में पाक के 4 सैनिक ढेर, सभी स्कूल 5 मार्च तक बंद

3 मार्च 2018

सीमापार पर तैनात भारतीय सेना के जवान
Jammu

J&K: सेना ने टंगधार सेक्टर में किया बैट हमले को नाकाम, 3 घंटे तक हुई गोलाबारी

23 फरवरी 2018

सीमा पर मुस्तैद जवान
Jammu

जम्मू कश्मीरः पाकिस्तान ने उड़ी सेक्टर में की गोलीबारी, कई घरों को पहुंचा नुकसान

23 फरवरी 2018

बार्डर
Jammu

J&K: पाकिस्तान ने टंगधार सेक्टर में की गोलीबारी, जवाबी कार्रवाई में पाक के दो सैनिक ढेर

21 फरवरी 2018

पाकिस्तान ने फिर की गोलीबारी
Jammu

जम्मू कश्मीरः पाकिस्तान ने उड़ी में किया सीजफायर का उल्लंघन, जवाबी कार्रवाई में बंकर तबाह

19 फरवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.