शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   One Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist killed in an pulwama encounter

जम्मू कश्मीरः पुलवामा में सेना और आतंकियों के बीच मुठभेड़, जैश-ए-मोहम्मद का एक आतंकी ढेर

न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,जम्मू Updated Mon, 05 Mar 2018 06:38 PM IST
One Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist killed in an pulwama encounter
सुरक्षा बलों और आतंकियों में मुठभेड़ - फोटो : BASIT ZARGAR
दक्षिण कश्मीर के पुलवामा जिले के लेथपोरा में सेना और आतंकियों के बीच चल रही मुठभेड़ में एक आतंकी को मार गिराया गया है। मारा गया आतंकी जैश-ए-मोहम्मद का बताया जा रहा है।
इस मुठभेड़ में सेना और जम्मू कश्मीर पुलिस की एसओजी शामिल है। गौरतलब है कि इस एनकाउंटर में एक पुलिसकर्मी के भी घायल होने की खबर है। दोनों ओर से गोलीबारी जारी है। 
 
pulwama attack jammu and kashmir pulwama encounter

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Twelve lakh per month income of a Tea seller at pune
Weird Stories

इस चायवाले की महीने की कमाई जानकर उड़ जाएंगे होश, खुदका ब्रैंड बनाकर बेच रहे चाय

5 मार्च 2018

Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares picture with uddhav and aditya thackeray for Bal thackeray biopic
Bollywood

उद्धव ठाकरे से मिलने मातोश्री पहुंचे नवाजुद्दीन, ट्विटर पर तस्वीर के साथ शेयर की वजह

5 मार्च 2018

rajinikanth film kaala teaser viral video on ms dhoni
Bollywood

'काला' के टीजर में रजनीकांत ही नहीं महेंद्र सिंह धोनी भी आ रहे नजर, यहां देखें Viral Video

5 मार्च 2018

Mona Singh and Ronit Roy are back with Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai serial trailer release
Television

'अवैध संबंध' पर बन रहे सीरियल से वापसी कर रहीं ये टीवी एक्ट्रेस, MMS को लेकर आई थीं सुर्खियों में

5 मार्च 2018

Mukesh ambani son Akash ambani relation with Shloka mehta news viral on social media
Weird Stories

सोशल मीडिया पर मुकेश अंबानी की होने वाली बहू की तस्वीरें वायरल, जानिए क्या है सच

5 मार्च 2018

Karan Johar decides to not make Shiddat without sridevi after her untimely demise
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी के निधन के बाद इमोशनल करण जौहर का बड़ा फैसला, अब कभी नहीं बनाएंगे ये फिल्म

5 मार्च 2018

5 bollywood celebs who adopted child through surrogacy
Bollywood

सरोगेसी से ऐसा है बॉलीवुड कनेक्शन, सनी लियोन से पहले शाहरुख के घर भी गूंजी हैं किलकारियां

5 मार्च 2018

Bigg Boss ex contestant ‪‪Keith Sequeira and ‪Rochelle Rao‬ married in Mahabalipuram
Television

दीपिका के बाद Bigg Boss की इस फेमस जोड़ी ने की गुपचुप शादी, दिल जीत लेंगी तस्वीरें

5 मार्च 2018

Sunny leone and husband daniel weber shared pictures of twin baby by surrogacy
Bollywood

एक साल में 3 बच्चों की मां बनीं सनी लियोन, सोशल मीडिया पर फोटो शेयर कर सबको चौंकाया

5 मार्च 2018

oscars 2018 here is the complete list of winners who won award
Hollywood

Oscars 2018: जानें किसे मिला कौन सा अवॉर्ड, 'द शेप ऑफ वॉटर' बनी बेस्ट फिल्म

5 मार्च 2018

Most Read

delhi office of congress to be sealed, orders given in patiala house court
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: कांग्रेस की बड़ी फजीहत, कोर्ट के आदेश पर पार्टी का दफ्तर होगा कुर्क

दिल्ली स्थित 14 वर्ष पुराने कांग्रेस के दफ्तर को कोर्ट ने कुर्क करने के आदेश दिए हैं।

5 मार्च 2018

delhi chief secretary assault: delhi high court sent notice to delhi lg, government and assembly
Delhi NCR

मुख्य सचिव मामला: दिल्ली HC ने एलजी, केजरीवाल सरकार को जारी किया नोटिस, मांगा 2 हफ्तों में जवाब

5 मार्च 2018

criminals using phone in jail
Dehradun

दो कुख्यात कैदियों ने जेल के अंदर कर डाला ये गलत काम

5 मार्च 2018

सामूहिक विवाह में सहयोग करने वालो किया सम्मानित
Budaun

सामूहिक विवाह में सहयोग करने वालो किया सम्मानित

5 मार्च 2018

bjp vs congress, Captain Amrinder Singh Scolded PM Modi in Tweet
Chandigarh

PM मोदी ने ली चुटकी तो कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने दिया करारा जवाब, बोले...

5 मार्च 2018

cousin ran away with sister
Dehradun

ममेरे भाई का अजब कारनामा, तीन महीने बाद सामने आया सच

5 मार्च 2018

Nomination process started for elections on one seat in uttarakhand Rajya Sabha
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: राज्यसभा की एक सीट पर चुनाव के लिए नामांकन प्रक्रिया हुई शुरू

5 मार्च 2018

FIR registered against chairmen and managing director of gcrg medical college
Lucknow

राम-रहीम के आश्रम से 12 शव मंगाने वाले मेडिकल कॉलेज की बढ़ी मुश्किलें, रिपोर्ट दर्ज

5 मार्च 2018

actor akshay kumar and ranbir singh movie shooting in Manali
Shimla

रणवीर-अक्षय के स्वागत को सजने लगी मनाली, जल्द होगी शूटिंग

5 मार्च 2018

आधार नंबर डिजिटल राशन कार्ड से लिंक करवाएं
Una

आधार नंबर डिजिटल राशन कार्ड से लिंक करवाएं

5 मार्च 2018

Related Videos

जिन्ना नहीं नेहरू-पटेल की वजह से हुआ भारत का बंटवारा: फारूक अब्दुल्ला

जम्मू-कश्मीर के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री फारुख अब्दुल्ला ने शनिवार को भारत और पाकिस्तान के बंटवारे पर कहा कि मोहम्मद अली जिन्ना हिंदुस्तान का बंटवारा करने और पाकिस्तान बनाने के समर्थन में नहीं थे।

4 मार्च 2018

PAKISTAN TARGETS BORDER VILLAGERS IN URI OF KASHMIR 0:55

VIDEO: उड़ी सेक्टर में जारी पाकिस्तानी गोलाबारी, पलायन को मजबूर ग्रामीण

23 फरवरी 2018

People gives the tribute the shaheed in sunjuwa terror attack in kupwara 0:46

सुंजवां हमले में शहीद जवान को आखिरी विदाई देने उमड़े लोग

14 फरवरी 2018

RECENT TERRORIST ACTIVITIES BY PAKISTAN, INCLUDING SUNJWAN ATTACK, SURGICAL STRIKE AN OPTION 4:22

45 दिन में शहीद हुए 25 जवान, अब यही बचा है आखिरी चारा

13 फरवरी 2018

masood azahar is behind the terror attack in sunjuwa army base camp 3:51

'सुंजुवां हमले का मास्टरमाइंड आतंकी मसूद अजहर'

12 फरवरी 2018

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.