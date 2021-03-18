शहर चुनें

कुलगाम में अब्दुल्ला: विकास, विधानसभा चुनाव और संघर्षविराम पर उमर ने दिया ये बयान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Published by: प्रशांत कुमार Updated Thu, 18 Mar 2021 05:10 PM IST
उमर अब्दुल्ला
उमर अब्दुल्ला - फोटो : @JKNC_
उमर अब्दुल्ला ने गुरुवार को कुलगाम में विधानसभा चुनाव और संघर्षविराम सहित कई मुद्दों पर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दी। कहा कि मुझे नहीं लगता कि इस साल विधानसभा चुनाव होंगे। मेरी प्राथमिकता पार्टी है, चुनाव नहीं। सरकार को घेरते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि जम्मू-कश्मीर में जरा सा भी विकास नहीं हुआ है। डीडीसी सदस्यों को राजनयिक टूल के रूप में उपयोग नहीं किया जाना चाहिए।
भारत-पाकिस्तान के बीच संघर्षविराम पर बनी सहमित पर कहा कि यह प्रतिबद्धता दो देशों को करीब लाएगी। बता दें कि उमर पूर्व विधानसभा अध्यक्ष स्वर्गीय वली मोहम्मद इटू की 27 वीं पुण्यतिथि पर कुलगाम पहुंचे थे। इस दौरान उन्होंने नूराबाद में पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं की एक विशाल सभा को संबोधित किया।

city & states jammu jammu and kashmir ceasefire omar abdullah election

