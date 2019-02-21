शहर चुनें

जम्मू-कश्मीर: कश्मीरी छात्रों पर सोची समझी साजिश के तहत देश में हो रहा हमला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Thu, 21 Feb 2019 03:27 PM IST
उमर अब्दुल्ला
उमर अब्दुल्ला - फोटो : फाइल
जम्मू-कश्मीर के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और नेशनल कांफ्रेंस के नेता उमर अब्दुल्ला ने श्रीनगर में प्रेस कांफ्रेंस आयोजित कर कहा कि "एक सोची समझी साजिश के तहत, एक पूरी कौम को बदनाम करने की कोशिश की जा रही है। कश्मीरियों को निशाना बनाया जा रहा है। हमारे जो बच्चे-बच्चियां बाहर की यूनिवर्सिटी में तामील हांसिल करने गए हैं, उन्हें निशाना बनाया गया।"
उमर अब्दुल्ला ने कहा कि मेरी चिंता मुख्यधारा के राजनीतिक नेताओं की सुरक्षा वापस लेने के बारे में है। एक तरफ, आप हमें बता रहे हैं कि हमें लोकसभा और विधानसभा चुनावों के लिए तैयार रहना है, दूसरी ओर, आप हमें बता रहे हैं कि अब हम राज्य की सुरक्षा के लायक नहीं हैं।





 

omar abdullah omar abdullah press conference omar abdullah twitter kashmiri students
