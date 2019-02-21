NC leader & former J&K CM Omar Abdullah: Ek sochi samjhi sazish ke tehet, ek poore kaum ko badnam karne ki koshish ki ja rahi hai. Kashmiriyon ko nishana banaya ja raha hai. Hamare jo bachche bachiyan bahar ke university mein taleem hasil karne gaye, unhe nishana banaya gaya. pic.twitter.com/aztIOpaZFm— ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2019
उमर अब्दुल्ला ने कहा कि मेरी चिंता मुख्यधारा के राजनीतिक नेताओं की सुरक्षा वापस लेने के बारे में है। एक तरफ, आप हमें बता रहे हैं कि हमें लोकसभा और विधानसभा चुनावों के लिए तैयार रहना है, दूसरी ओर, आप हमें बता रहे हैं कि अब हम राज्य की सुरक्षा के लायक नहीं हैं।
Omar Abdullah: My concern is about the withdrawal of security to mainstream political operators. On one hand, you’re telling us that we have to be prepared for Parliament&assembly elections, on the other hand,you're telling us that we no longer deserve the protection of the state pic.twitter.com/3jbKCPzley— ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
पाकिस्तान को सबक सिखाने के लिए सेना पूरी तरह तैयार है। बस एलओसी पर तैनात जवानों व अधिकारियों को हां का इंतजार हैं। राजोरी, पुंछ से सटे पीओके में कोटली, मीरपुर, कुरेटा पर सेना बड़ी कार्रवाई की तैयारी कर चुकी है।
21 फरवरी 2019