Mobile internet services have been temporarily suspended across Kashmir valley as a security measure in view of Republic Day celebrations

जम्मू-कश्मीरः घाटी में सुरक्षा कारणों से मोबाइल इंटरनेट सेवा अस्थायी रूप से निलंबित

26 Jan 2021
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : बासित जरगर

गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह के मद्देनजर कश्मीर घाटी में सुरक्षा कारणों से मोबाइल इंटरनेट सेवा को अस्थायी रूप से निलंबित कर दिया गया है।
