शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›    Militants reportedly hurled Grenade on house of nc leader in J&K

जम्मू-कश्मीरः पुलवामा में नेशनल कांफ्रेंस नेता के घर पर ग्रेनेड से हमला, फायरिंग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Sun, 02 Jun 2019 06:04 PM IST
ग्रेनेड हमला
ग्रेनेड हमला - फोटो : self
ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू-कश्मीर के पुलवामा में नेशनल कांफ्रेंस नेता के घर ग्रेनेड से हमले की खबर है। जानकारी के मुताबिक नेशनल कांफ्रेंस नेता मोहिद्दीन मीर के मुर्रन में घर पर आतंकियों ने कथित रूप से ग्रेनेड हमला किया और उसके बाद फायरिंग भी की गई।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
बताया जाता है कि अज्ञात बंदूकधारियों ने हमला किया और फिर फायरिंग की। सुरक्षा बलों ने इस हमले का जवाब भी दिया। अभी तक जान-माल की किसी हानि की खबर नहीं है। इस मामले में अधिक जानकारी की प्रतीक्षा है। 

Recommended

तीन भाषा फॉर्मूले पर सियासी तूफान
India News

तमिलनाडु के स्कूलों में हिंदी के प्रस्ताव पर बवाल, सरकार की तरफ से आई ये सफाई

1 जून 2019

सपा नेता रामटेक कटारिया की हत्या
Delhi NCR

सपा नेता हत्याकांड में चौंकाने वाला मोड़, नजरअंदाज किया तो भून डाला

2 जून 2019

Bollywood

सोनाक्षी सिन्हा ही नहीं ये 5 स्टार्स भी नहीं लगाते शराब-सिगरेट को हाथ

2 जून 2019

Sonakshi Sinha, Poonam Sinha
shilpa shetty
Sidharth Malhotra
दीपिका पादुकोण
Bollywood

सोनाक्षी सिन्हा ही नहीं ये 5 स्टार्स भी नहीं लगाते शराब-सिगरेट को हाथ

2 जून 2019

शनि जयंती (03 जून 2019, सोमवार) के अवसर पर शनि शिंगणापुर में शनि को प्रसन्न करने के लिए तेल अभिषेकम्
Astrology

शनि जयंती (03 जून 2019, सोमवार) के अवसर पर शनि शिंगणापुर में शनि को प्रसन्न करने के लिए तेल अभिषेकम्
Bollywood

सलमान के परिवार के इन 10 सदस्यों से अंजान होंगे आप, एक का तो भाजपा से सीधा कनेक्शन

1 जून 2019

Arhaan, Salman and Seema
Yohan Khan and Nirvaan Khan
Seema Khan, Alizeh Agnihotri and Alvira
Atul and Arhaan Khan
Bollywood

सलमान के परिवार के इन 10 सदस्यों से अंजान होंगे आप, एक का तो भाजपा से सीधा कनेक्शन

1 जून 2019

Bollywood

B;Day Special: कभी ऐसी दिखती थीं 'असली सोना', देखें सोनाक्षी सिन्हा के रेयर फोटोज

2 जून 2019

सोनाक्षी सिन्हा
सोनाक्षी सिन्हा
सोनाक्षी सिन्हा
सोनाक्षी सिन्हा
Bollywood

B;Day Special: कभी ऐसी दिखती थीं 'असली सोना', देखें सोनाक्षी सिन्हा के रेयर फोटोज

2 जून 2019

Cricket News

वर्ल्ड कप 2019: अफगानिस्तान-ऑस्ट्रेलिया मैच में बने ये प्रमुख रिकॉर्ड, वॉर्नर का दिखा दम

2 जून 2019

वार्नर स्मिथ
वार्नर-स्मिथ
ऑस्ट्रेलिया vs अफगानिस्तान
डेविड वॉर्नर
Cricket News

वर्ल्ड कप 2019: अफगानिस्तान-ऑस्ट्रेलिया मैच में बने ये प्रमुख रिकॉर्ड, वॉर्नर का दिखा दम

2 जून 2019

शनि जयंती के अवसर पर शनि दोष निवारण पूजा (03 जून 2019, सोमवार)
Astrology

शनि जयंती के अवसर पर शनि दोष निवारण पूजा (03 जून 2019, सोमवार)
विज्ञापन
grenade attack national conference leader ghulam mohidin mir
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

नरेंद्र मोदी-अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

भाजपा को अजेय बनाने के लिए हर नागरिक तक पहुंचेगी सरकार, अगले हफ्ते से शुरू होगी ये मुहिम 

2 जून 2019

Iran President
World

ईरान समर्थित समूह वैश्विक तेल आपूर्ति के लिए खतरा : सऊदी

2 जून 2019

K.P. Sharma Oli
Rest of World

ओली ने दिया प्रधानमंत्री को नेपाल आने का निमंत्रण  

2 जून 2019

america, China
World

दक्षिण सागर के मुद्दे पर अमेरिका ने चीन को घेरा

2 जून 2019

all farmers to get 6k yearly, 3000 rupees pension for elderly farmers, modi cabinet big decision
Business Diary

मोदी कैबिनेट का बड़ा फैसला, सभी किसानों को मिलेंगे सालाना छह हजार रुपये

1 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
Government can announce big economic reforms in the first 100 days
India News

पहले 100 दिनों में बड़े आर्थिक सुधारों की घोषणा कर सकती है सरकार 

1 जून 2019

शपथ ग्रहण समारोह के दौरान कैबिनेट मंत्रियों के साथ प्रधानमंत्री मोदी
India News

रिपोर्ट में खुलासा : केंद्रीय कैबिनेट के 29 फीसदी मंत्रियों के खिलाफ गंभीर आपराधिक मामले

31 मई 2019

ममता बनर्जी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

ममता के सामने लगाया ‘जय श्रीराम’ का नारा, पुलिस ने सात को हिरासत में लिया

1 जून 2019

कटरीना कैफ
Bollywood

हीरोइन बनने को बेताब हर लड़की को पढ़ना चाहिए कटरीना का ये EXCLUSIVE इंटरव्यू

1 जून 2019

duo of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah is as good as LK Advani and Atal Bihari Vajpayee
India News

भारतीय राजनीति में अटल-आडवाणी की तरह मील का पत्थर बन रही है मोदी-शाह की जोड़ी

31 मई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

फाइल फोटो
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: डिप्टी कमिश्नर के घर पेट्रोल बम से हमला, पुलिस ने किया हवाई फायर

जम्मू-कश्मीर में एक बार फिर से संदिग्धों ने डिप्टी कमिश्नर के घर को निशाना बनाया है। शोपियां में डिप्टी कमिश्नर के आवास पर एक पेट्रोल बम फेंका हैं। मौके पर मौजूद पुलिसकर्मियों ने हवाई फायर किया।

2 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
फाइल फोटो
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: ऐतिहासिक जामिया मस्जिद के बाहर युवाओं ने किया प्रदर्शन, लगे जाकिर मूसा के नारे

2 जून 2019

बीएसएफ ने बरामद किया पाक नागरिक का शव
Jammu

बीएसएफ ने बरामद किया पाकिस्तानी नागरिक का शव, पाक को सौंपा

2 जून 2019

ग्रेनेड (फाइल फोटो)
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर : कांग्रेस नेता के घर पर आतंकियों ने किया ग्रेनेड हमला

2 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

किश्तवाड़ में आठ आतंकी सक्रिय, पुलिस जल्द करेगी इन्हें नाकाम: आईजी जम्मू

2 जून 2019

शोपियां मुठभेड़
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: शोपियां में तीन आतंकी ढेर, भारी मात्रा में हथियार व गोला बारूद बरामद

31 मई 2019

घाटी में पत्थरबाज
Jammu

श्रीनगर के डाउनटाउन में जुमे की नमाज के बाद हिंसा, पथराव, लहराए गए पाक के झंडे

31 मई 2019

जंगल में लगी आग
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: पुंछ के मनकोट और बालाकोट सेक्टर में सीमा पर लगी आग, हो रहे जोरदार धमाके

1 जून 2019

हुर्रियत (एम) के अध्यक्ष मीरवाइज उमर फारूक
Jammu

भारी जनादेश ने दी कश्मीर मुद्दे के हल के लिए पीएम को शक्ति: मीरवाइज

31 मई 2019

नदी में लापता टूरिस्ट गाइड की तलाश करते कर्मी
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: तेज हवा की चपेट में आकर लिद्दर नदी में नाव पलटी, टूरिस्ट गाइड लापता

1 जून 2019

Recommended Videos

भविष्य में एनडीए सरकार में शामिल नहीं होगी जेडीयू, बिना भाजपा के किया नीतीश कैबिनेट विस्तार

मोदी सरकार की कैबिनेट में जेडीयू को एक मंत्री पद का प्रस्ताव दिए जाने से नाराज नीतीश कुमार ने भविष्य में केंद्र सरकार में भागीदारी से मना कर दिया था।

2 जून 2019

इंडिया न्यूज 1:33

ममता बनर्जी को भाजपा भेजेगी 10 लाख पोस्टकार्ड, जिस पर लिखा होगा ‘जय श्री राम’

2 जून 2019

नीतीश कुमार 3:30

इस वजह से हुई नीतीश के कैबिनेट विस्तार में भाजपा की 'नो एंट्री'

2 जून 2019

इंडिया न्यूज 1:06

भाजपा नेता माधव भंडारी की ओवैसी को दो टूक, कहा 1947 में ही दे दी थी हिस्सेदारी

2 जून 2019

न्यूज हेडलाइंस 1:18

भविष्य में मोदी सरकार में शामिल नहीं होगी जदयू समेत 5 बड़ी खबरें

2 जून 2019

Related

फाइल फोटो
Jammu

घाटी में आतंकियों का काम तमाम, सुरक्षाबलों ने इस साल अब तक 26 विदेशी समेत 101 आंतकी किए ढेर

1 जून 2019

वैष्णो देवी से भैरो घाटी तक का रोपवे
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: कटड़ा वैष्णो देवी में दो दिन भैरो घाटी के लिए रोपवे रहेगा बंद, यह वजह आई सामने

1 जून 2019

state advisory committee approved fifty new colleges for jammu kashmir state
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में खुलेंगे 50 नए डिग्री कालेज, एसएसी की बैठक में मिली मंजूरी

1 जून 2019

सेना (फाइल)
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर के सोपोर में सुरक्षाबलों और आतंकियों में मुठभेड़, दो दहशतगर्द ढेर

30 मई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

सेना ने जैश आतंकी को दिया एक मौका, चार घंटे तक आत्मसमर्पण के लिए मनाया

30 मई 2019

घाटी में सुरक्षाबल
Jammu

कश्मीर: पुलवामा के त्राल में सुरक्षाबलों और आतंकियों के बीच मुठभेड़, दो आतंकी ढेर

31 मई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.