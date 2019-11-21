शहर चुनें

Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Militant associate involved in threatening civilians arrested in Pulwama

पुलवामा से हिजबुल आतंकियों का मददगार गिरफ्तार, बांटता था धमकी भरे पोस्टर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Thu, 21 Nov 2019 09:39 PM IST
आतंकी (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
आतंकी (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर) - फोटो : ANI
जिले के अवंतीपोरा के त्राल इलाके से पुलिस ने वीरवार को हिजबुल मुजाहिदीन आतंकियों के एक मददगार को गिरफ्तार किया। इसकी शिनाख्त लारोव जगीर त्राल के आसिफ अहमद भट के रूप में हुई है। 
वह धमकी भरे पोस्टरों को छपवाने तथा उसे प्रसारित करने में शामिल था। पुलिस जांच में पता चला कि वह हिजबुल से जुड़ा हुआ है। वह इलाके में एक स्थानीय केमिस्ट की दुकान में तोड़फोड़ में भी शामिल रहा।
