Some sincere suggestions from well wishers for me to go to court against Governor's dissolution of assembly. PDP, NC, INC had come together to safeguard state interests. It is my considered opinion that we must go to people's court which is superior to any other forum.— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) November 26, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
सुरक्षाबलों ने अवंतीपोरा के खिरयू में रविवार को जैश-ए-मोहम्मद के एक पाक आतंकी को ढेर कर दिया वहीं एक को जिंदा पकड़ा है। कर्नल एस राघव ने सोमवार को मीडिया को बताया कि विश्वसनीय सूचना के आधार पर सुरक्षाबलों ने इलाके को घेर कर सर्च ऑपरेशन चलाया।
26 नवंबर 2018