महबूबा मुफ्ती, उमर अब्दुल्ला और सज्जाद लोन नजरबंद, घाटी में धारा 144 लागू

Sushma Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner, Jammu: All schools, colleges, and academic institutions, both private and government, are advised to remain closed as a measure of caution. #JammuKashmir pic.twitter.com/5BZGyuitB5

Jammu & Kashmir Government: There will be a complete bar on holding any kind of public meetings or rallies during the period of operation of this order. It should be noted that there will be no curfew in place as reported in a section of the media. https://t.co/EGENEM6qUz