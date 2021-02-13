शहर चुनें

महबूबा मुफ्ती का आरोप- हमेशा की तरह मुझे फिर नजरबंद कर दिया गया

Prashant Kumar न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Published by: प्रशांत कुमार
Updated Sat, 13 Feb 2021 01:50 PM IST
महबूबा मुफ्ती
महबूबा मुफ्ती - फोटो : अमर उजाला/@MehboobaMufti

ख़बर सुनें
महबूबा मुफ्ती ने एक बार फिर सरकार पर नजरबंद करने का आरोप लगाया है। उन्होंने कहा कि फर्जी मुठभेड़ में कथित तौर पर मारे गए अतहर मुश्ताक के परिवार से मिलने की कोशिश के बीच मुझे हमेशा की तरह घर में नजरबंद कर दिया गया। इसके बाद महबूबा ने कहा कि अतहर के पिता पर शव की मांग के लिए यूएपीए के तहत मामला दर्ज किया गया था। 
यह भी पढ़ेंः जानें टीआरएफ और आतंकी जहूर के बारे में, साथ ही वो हमला जिससे सिहर उठी थी घाटी, पीएम ने कही थी ये बात    


वहीं एक तस्वीर को साझा करते हुए महबूबा ने कहा कि कश्मीर में दमन का शासन है जिसे भारत सरकार देश के बाकी हिस्सों से छिपाना चाहती है। एक 16 साल का युवक मारा जाता है और परिवार को अंतिम संस्कार करने का अधिकार और मौका देने से इनकार कर दिया जाता है।

यह भी पढ़ेंः कश्मीर के तीन भाजपा नेताओं का हत्यारा गिरफ्तार, जानिए कौन था मास्टरमाइंड, बेहद खतरनाक थे उसके इरादे    
 

city & states jammu srinagar mehbooba mufti kashmir

