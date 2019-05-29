शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Major Rahul Singh of Rashtriya Rifles succumbed to acute chest pain, Jammu & Kashmir

हार्ट अटैक से मेजर राहुल सिंह का निधन, चिनार कोर ने जताया शोक 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कुपवाड़ा Updated Wed, 29 May 2019 01:59 AM IST
Major Rahul Singh (FILE PHOTO)
Major Rahul Singh (FILE PHOTO) - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
उत्तरी कश्मीर के कुपवाड़ा जिले के मछिल सेक्टर में मंगलवार को हार्ट अटैक से सेना के मेजर राहुल सिंह (गुनसारा, भरतपुर-राजस्थान) का निधन हो गया। वह 57 राष्ट्रीय राइफल्स मुख्यालय में तैनात थे।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
उन्हें तत्काल अस्पताल ले जाया गया। बाद में एयरलिफ्ट कर उन्हें 92 बेस अस्पताल बादामीबाग पहुंचाया गया। इलाज के दौरान उन्होंने दम तोड़ दिया।

चिनार कोर की ओर से ट्वीट कर बताया गया कि पेट्रोलिंग के दौरान स्थिति गंभीर होने पर उन्हें अस्पताल ले जाया गया, जहां इलाज के दौरान उन्होंने दम तोड़ दिया। चिनार कोर ने उनके निधन पर शोक जताया है।

Recommended

Bollywood

करण जौहर संग रिलेशनशिप की प्रबल गुरंग ने बताई सच्चाई, बोले- 5 साल से रिलेशनशिप में हूं लेकिन...

28 मई 2019

Karan Johar, Prabal Gurung
Karan Johar, Prabal Gurung
Karan Johar, Prabal Gurung
Karan Johar
Bollywood

करण जौहर संग रिलेशनशिप की प्रबल गुरंग ने बताई सच्चाई, बोले- 5 साल से रिलेशनशिप में हूं लेकिन...

28 मई 2019

डिंपल यादव फाइल फोटो
Kanpur

हार का मातम और 'डिंपल भाभी' के समर्थन में कई लोगों ने दे डाली 'बालों की बलि', ये सच भी सामने आया

28 मई 2019

Rahul gandhi, Priyanka gandhi, Sachin pilot
India News

राहुल गांधी को मनाने में जुटे कांग्रेस के बड़े नेता, दिनभर चला मेल-मुलाकात का दौर

28 मई 2019

UK Board Result के लिए आज ही Missed Call करें
UK Board

UK Board Result के लिए आज ही Missed Call करें
Cricket News

सुरेश रैना ने बताई टीम इंडिया की कमजोरी, ऋषभ पंत और धोनी को लेकर भी कह दी बड़ी बात

28 मई 2019

धोनी-रैना
MS DHONI
केएल राहुल
rishabh pant
Cricket News

सुरेश रैना ने बताई टीम इंडिया की कमजोरी, ऋषभ पंत और धोनी को लेकर भी कह दी बड़ी बात

28 मई 2019

पूजा और जसवीर भाटी
Meerut

कॉलेज में प्यार, शादी और फिर बेरहमी से पत्नी की हत्या, पढ़ें सात साल की प्रेम कहानी का खौफनाक अंत

28 मई 2019

Bollywood

दोस्त की पार्टी में दिखा शाहरुख की बेटी सुहाना खान का बोल्ड अंदाज, सीक्रेट तस्वीरें वायरल

28 मई 2019

Suhana Khan
Suhana Khan
Suhana Khan
Suhana Khan
Bollywood

दोस्त की पार्टी में दिखा शाहरुख की बेटी सुहाना खान का बोल्ड अंदाज, सीक्रेट तस्वीरें वायरल

28 मई 2019

शनि जयंती के अवसर पर शनि दोष निवारण पूजा (03 जून 2019, सोमवार)
Astrology

शनि जयंती के अवसर पर शनि दोष निवारण पूजा (03 जून 2019, सोमवार)
विज्ञापन
chest pain succumbed to acute chest pain major rahul singh rashtriya rifles major death in kupwara heart attack
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

केएल राहुल और एमएस धोनी
Cricket News

हल हुई टीम इंडिया की सबसे बड़ी मुश्किल, राहुल-धोनी ने जीता हिंदुस्तान का दिल

28 मई 2019

मध्यप्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ (फाइल फोटो)
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश के सीएम कमलनाथ के रिश्तेदारों, शीर्ष अधिकारियों व नेताओं को तलब करने की तैयारी में आयकर

28 मई 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

पीएम मोदी और राष्ट्रपति शी जिनपिंग की अनौपचारिक भेंट का बन रहा रोड मैप

28 मई 2019

आरबीआई (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
Business Diary

बड़े लोन डिफाल्टरों के नाम उजागर करेगा आरबीआई, केंद्रीय सूचना आयोग ने दिया निर्देश

28 मई 2019

करतारपुर कॉरिडोर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

करतारपुर कॉरिडोर : तकनीकी विशेषज्ञों ने रावी दरिया पर बनने वाले ब्रिज पर की चर्चा

28 मई 2019

विज्ञापन
भारतीय मौसम विभाग (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
India News

फैनी तूफान का अलर्ट देने के लिए मौसम विभाग ने भेजे थे 65 लाख संदेश

28 मई 2019

प्रचंड बहुमत के बाद नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

क्या जातिवाद के खत्म होने का प्रमाण है नरेंद्र मोदी को मिली प्रचंड जीत?

27 मई 2019

अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अटल ने कहा था- लुट जाएगी कांग्रेस की पूंजी, खाली हाथ रह जाएगी पार्टी

27 मई 2019

जाकिर नाईक (फाइल फोटो)
India News

जाकिर नाईक के ट्रस्ट, निजी खातों में अज्ञात ‘हितैषियों’ ने भेजे करोड़ों रुपये : ईडी

27 मई 2019

संसद का सेंट्रल हॉल
India News

संसद में 26 फीसदी दागी बढ़े और 7 फीसदी करोड़पति

26 मई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

श्रीनगर के साथ ही गांदरबल व सोपोर में पत्थरबाजी
Jammu

कॉलेज खुलते ही भड़की हिंसा, पथराव, श्रीनगर, गांदरबल व सोपोर में सुरक्षाबलों के साथ भिड़े छात्र

अंसार गज्वातुल हिंद के आतंकी जाकिर मूसा के मारे जाने के पांच दिन बाद जब घाटी में हायर सेकेंडरी स्कूल व कालेज खुले तो मंगलवार को हिंसा भड़क उठी। श्रीनगर में डिग्री कालेज के छात्रों ने प्रदर्शन करते हुए सुरक्षा बलों पर पथराव किया।

28 मई 2019

विज्ञापन
भारतीय सेना
Jammu

कोकरनाग में जैश के दो आतंकी ढेर, मारे गए आतंकियों में एक पाकिस्तानी

28 मई 2019

पुलिस महानिदेशक दिलबाग सिंह
Jammu

जाकिर मूसा तो मर गया लेकिन कश्मीर में अभी भी मौजूद हैं 275 आतंकी: डीजीपी

28 मई 2019

leh media bribe case: bjp investigation committee completed its investigation against the case
Jammu

लेह में पत्रकारों को रिश्वत देने के मामले में जांच पूरी, 4 सदस्यीय आयोग जल्द सौंपेगा रिपोर्ट

28 मई 2019

वीडियो सर्विलांस बाल से मुठभेड़ पर नजर रखी जाएगी
Jammu

वीडियो सर्विलांस गेंद से मुठभेड़ में आतंकियों पर रखी जाएगी नजर, नया सिस्टम को लांच करने जा रही पुलिस

29 मई 2019

हाईवे 4 लेन प्रोजेक्ट की गति का जायजा
Jammu

हाईवे 4 लेन प्रोजेक्ट की गति का जायजा

29 मई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जेब खाली, हाथ भी खाली और न कोई आका, कश्मीर में अलग-थलग पड़ गए आतंकी और उनके संगठन

27 मई 2019

उमर अब्दुल्ला-महबूबा मुफ्ती
Jammu

मध्य प्रदेश की घटना पर उमर बोले- इब्तिदा-ए-इश्क है रोता है क्या, आगे-आगे देखिए होता है क्या

26 मई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: पाकिस्तान ने अंतरराष्ट्रीय सीमा पर किया सीजफायर का उल्लंघन 

28 मई 2019

ceasefire violation by pakistan in shahpur and nowshera sector poonch rajouri jammu kashmir
Jammu

पाक ने जम्मू-कश्मीर के पुंछ व नौशेरा में एलओसी पर दागे गोले, सेना दे रही मुंहतोड़ जवाब

28 मई 2019

Recommended Videos

इस डांस रियलिटी शो के लॉन्च पर माधुरी ने जमकर लगाए ठुमके

डांस की क्वीन माधुरी दीक्षित एक बार फिर से टीवी की दुनिया में वापस आ गईं हैं। डांस के रियलिटी शो डांस दीवाने के दूसरे सीजन को भी माधुरी दीक्षित जज करेंगी। इस शो के लॉन्च पार्टी के मौके पर माधुरी पहुंचीं।

28 मई 2019

बॉलीवुड 2:01

एक्टर वरुण धवन पर भी चढ़ा विश्वकप क्रिकेट का खुमार, विदेशी महिला से लगवाया ये नारा

28 मई 2019

बॉलीवुड 0:45

पापा सैफ और करीना संग डिनर करने पहुंचे सारा और इब्राहिम अली खान

28 मई 2019

बीएसपी 1:01

अमेठी की बाद अब बिजनौर में बीएसपी नेता और भतीजे की हत्या से मचा हड़कंप

28 मई 2019

पासवर्ड 03:29

कहीं आपका पासवर्ड ये तो नहीं, सेफ पासवर्ड के लिए अपनाए ये तरीका

28 मई 2019

Related

कार्रवाई के बाद भी सुधरने को तैयार नहीं है ऑटो चालक
Jammu

कार्रवाई के बाद भी सुधरने को तैयार नहीं है ऑटो चालक

29 मई 2019

महबूबा मुफ्ती
Jammu

पीडीपी जम्मू-कश्मीर में नई चुनौतियों का सामना करने को तैयार: रफी अहमद मीर

28 मई 2019

Govt orders cancellation of appointments obtained against certificates issued by CBHE Delhi
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में CBHE की डिग्री पर नौकरी कर रहे मुलाजिमों की सेवा हुई समाप्त

28 मई 2019

श्रीनगर लाल चौक
Jammu

आतंकी जाकिर मूसा के मारे जाने के पांच दिन बाद भी कश्मीर में तनाव जारी, कई इलाकों में हिंसा

27 मई 2019

नेकां के प्रांतीय अध्यक्ष देवेंद्र सिंह राणा
Jammu

जम्मू की जनता को गुमराह कर रही भाजपा, विधानसभा चुनाव में खुद की सरकार बनाएगी नेकां: राणा

28 मई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: धड़ल्ले से बिक रहा खराब ड्राई फ्रूट्स, छापामारी अभियान में कई क्विंटल माल जब्त 

28 मई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.