जम्मू-कश्मीर : किश्तवाड़ के जंगलों में भड़की आग, सेना जिला प्रशासन के साथ मिलकर काबू करने में जुटी

A major forest fire had broken out in village Horna of District Kishtwar, #JammuAndKashmir. Indian Army along with District Civil Administration took timely action to stop the spread of fire and prevented loss to life and property: PRO, Defence, Jammu pic.twitter.com/Ui4Gw2SL9C— ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.