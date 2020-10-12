शहर चुनें
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   major forest fire had broken out in village Horna of District Kishtwar

जम्मू-कश्मीर : किश्तवाड़ के जंगलों में भड़की आग, सेना जिला प्रशासन के साथ मिलकर काबू करने में जुटी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Mon, 12 Oct 2020 06:24 PM IST
विज्ञापन
किश्तवाड़ के जंगलों में भड़की आग
किश्तवाड़ के जंगलों में भड़की आग - फोटो : ANI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
किश्तवाड़ जिले के होरना गांव के जंगलों में अचानक आग भड़क गई। रक्षा पीआरओ, जम्मू ने बताया कि सेना ने जिला नागरिक प्रशासन के साथ मिलकर आग रोकने के लिए जरूरी कदम उठाए और जान-माल की क्षति होने से रोका। 
विज्ञापन

Trending Video

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states jammu forest fire horna kishtwar indian army

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

घायल युवक (जिसकी बाद में मौत हो गई)।
Azamgarh

यूपी: आजमगढ़ में दिनदहाड़े तीन युवकों पर चाकू से हमला, दो की मौत, एक घायल

12 अक्टूबर 2020

सोना
Personal Finance

त्योहारों से पहले सरकार सस्ते में बेच रही है सोना, सिर्फ पांच दिन तक का मौका

12 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
खुशबू सुंदर भाजपा में शामिल हो गई हैं
India News

भाजपा में शामिल होने पर बोलीं खुशबू सुंदर, पीएम मोदी के नेतृत्व से हूं प्रभावित

12 अक्टूबर 2020

खुशबू सुंदर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कौन हैं खुशबू सुंदर जिन्होंने कांग्रेस से दिया इस्तीफा, अब थामा भाजपा का दामन

12 अक्टूबर 2020

निर्मला सीतारमण प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस
Business Diary

त्योहारों से पहले सरकार का तोहफा, कर्मचारियों को मिलेगा 10000 रुपये का फेस्टिवल एडवांस

12 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
संजय राउत, कंगना रनौत
Bollywood

मुंबई में बिजली गुल होने पर कंगना का संजय पर तंज, इन बॉलीवुड सितारों ने भी किया ट्वीट

12 अक्टूबर 2020

आदित्य नारायण
Bollywood

शादी करने के लिए तैयार हुए आदित्य नारायण, नेहा कक्कड़ नहीं, बल्कि इस अभिनेत्री संग लेंगे सात फेरे

12 अक्टूबर 2020

neha kakkar
Chandigarh

नेहा कक्कड़ बनेंगी दुल्हन, शादी की तारीख आई सामने, इंस्टाग्राम पर किया था प्यार का इजहार

12 अक्टूबर 2020

राशिद खान, अनुष्का शर्मा
Bollywood

गूगल सर्च दिखा रहा अनुष्का शर्मा को राशिद खान की पत्नी, जानिए पूरा मामला

12 अक्टूबर 2020

जांच करने पहुंचे अधिकारी
Jhansi

झांसी दुष्कर्म कांड: हैवानों के आगे गिड़गिड़ाती रही छात्रा, नहीं पसीजा किसी का दिल

12 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited