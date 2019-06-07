अमरनाथ यात्राः लंगर समितियों ने यात्रियों की सेवा के लिए कसी कमर, तैयारियां जोरों पर

Jammu & Kashmir: Langar committees are gearing up to facilitate Amarnath Yatra pilgrims in Udhampur. Raj Paul Sultan, President of one of the committees says, "We've been working for the last 4-5 days to set up langars in the area, we want to finish the work as soon as possible." pic.twitter.com/wFFsDkqRGL— ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2019
ईद की छुट्टियों पर घर आए टेरिटोरियल आर्मी (टीए) के एक जवान की आतंकियों ने वीरवार को हत्या कर दी। घटना दक्षिणी कश्मीर के अनंतनाग जिले के सडूरा गांव की है। घटना के बाद पूरे इलाके को घेरकर सुरक्षा बलों ने तलाशी अभियान चलाया।
6 जून 2019