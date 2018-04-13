शहर चुनें

कठुआ कांडः आसिफा के पिता ने कहा, हर रोज बेटी को करता हूं याद, दोषियों को मिले फांसी

न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,जम्मू Updated Fri, 13 Apr 2018 12:51 PM IST
- फोटो : ANI
जम्मू और कश्मीर के चर्चित कठुआ कांड में अब आठ साल की मासूम बच्ची के पिता का बयान सामने आया है। उन्होंने कहा कि मैं हर रोज अपनी बेटी को याद करता हूं। उसकी हत्या के जो लोग भी कसूरवार हैं उन्हें फांसी पर लटकाया जाना चाहिए।
आपको बता दें कि सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों का कहना था कि आसिफा के परिवार वाले डर के मारे रसाना छोड़ कर अज्ञात स्थान पर चले गए हैं, लेकिन पीड़ित पिता के बयान से इसका भी खंडन हुआ है। बताया जा रहा है कि बकरवाल समुदाय हर साल गर्मियों के दिनों में पहाड़ों पर अपना डेरा जमा लेते हैं।

आसिफा के परिजनों ने भी यहीं किया है। इसके साथ ही उनका कहना है कि उन्होंने किसी डर और दहशत में नहीं बल्कि अपनी मर्जी से रसाना छोड़ा है क्योंकि ये उनका हर साल का कार्यक्रम होता है। गौरतलब है कि रसाना कांड में क्राइम ब्रांच की जांच पर सवालिया निशान उठाया जाने लगा है।

आरोप है कि लोगों को बेवजह फंसाया जा रहा है। हालांकि पुलिस की ओर  से इस जांच को बिलकुल सही करार दिया जा रहा है। बावजूद इसके लोगों का कहना है कि पुलिस की ओर से लोगों को बेवजह फंसाया जा रहा है।  स्थानीय लोगों का कहना है कि इस पूरी घटना में क्राइम ब्रांच की जांच ने कुछ कड़ियों को जोड़ने में नाकामयाब साबित हुई है। जिस कारण ये जांच संशय के घेरे में आ गई है। 
