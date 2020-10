राहुल गांधी को आना चाहिए था लद्दाख, हम भी उनके चुटकुलों पर हंस लेते: भाजपा सांसद नामग्याल

Congress should have brought Rahul Gandhi (for campaigning) in Ladakh, our people could've also had a good time laughing at his jokes. They should've also brought Sonia Gandhi to Leh, we want to hear what she has to say as she failed to make Ladakh a UT in 70 yrs: JT Namgyal, BJP https://t.co/r2BhNkRVuq pic.twitter.com/hQB6VgPNHw