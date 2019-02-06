शहर चुनें

Jammu-Kashmir: Terrorists fired a grenade at a CRPF camp in Kulgam

जम्मू-कश्मीर: आतंकियों ने कुलगाम में सीआरपीएफ कैंप पर ग्रेनेड से किया हमला, एक जवान घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Wed, 06 Feb 2019 05:42 PM IST
सीआरपीएफ
सीआरपीएफ - फोटो : फाइल
ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू-कश्मीर के कुलगाम में आतंकियों ने सीआरपीएफ के कैंप पर ग्रेनेड से हमला किया। यह ग्रेनेड सीआरपीएफ कैंप में बने ग्राउंड में फटा जिसके चलते एक जवान घायल हो गया।
घायल जवान को तत्काल कुलगाम के सरकारी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। बीते एक महीने से आतंकियों द्वारा लगातार ग्रेनेड से हमला किया जा रहा है।

आपको बता दें कि गत दिनों पुलवामा में हुए ग्रेनेड हमले में घायल बच्चे की बुधवार को इलाज के दौरान मौत हो गई है।

बर्फबारी के चलते सड़क से फिसल कर उतरी कार
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में भारी बर्फबारी, 15 उड़ानें रद्द, श्रीनगर राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग बंद, कई इलाकों में अलर्ट

घाटी में भारी बर्फबारी के कारण बुधवार को कश्मीर और देश के शेष हिस्सों के बीच रेल और हवाई यातायात बाधित रहा। अधिकारियों ने यह जानकारी दी।

6 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
घरों से बाहर निकले लोग
Jammu

जम्मू कश्मीर में भूकंप के झटके, घरों से बाहर निकले लोग

5 फरवरी 2019

Governor’s admin reviewing existing rehab policy for Kashmir militants: Advisor Kumar
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: आतंकियों के पुनर्वास-समर्पण नीति की हो रही समीक्षा, जल्द होगा सार्वजनिक: कुमार

6 फरवरी 2019

आतंकी (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Jammu

पीडीपी के प्रवक्ता का बयान, बोले- 'स्थानीय आतंकवादी हमारे अपने'

6 फरवरी 2019

भाजपा का रथ
Jammu

जम्मू: आज से भाजपा की रथ यात्रा शुरू, 37 विधानसभा क्षेत्रों से संकल्प पत्र के लिए मांगे जाएंगे सुझाव

6 फरवरी 2019

vaishno mata
Jammu

श्री माता वैष्णा देवी श्राइन बोर्ड का हुआ पुनर्गठन, तीन साल होगा कार्यकाल

6 फरवरी 2019

पथराव करते हुए पत्थरबाज (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Jammu

हंदवाड़ा और पुलवामा में दो दर्जन पत्थरबाज गिरफ्तार

6 फरवरी 2019

महबूबा मुफ्ती
Jammu

कश्मीर मसले का हल बंदूक से नहीं निकल सकता: महबूबा मुफ्ती

6 फरवरी 2019

Demo Pic
Jammu

जम्मू: रूठी पत्नी को मनाने के लिए पति ने किया मरने का ड्रामा, अब पड़ा पुलिस का चक्कर

5 फरवरी 2019

people traveling in ac coach have to return their bed roll half an hour before their journey ends
Jammu

ट्रेन के एसी कोच में कर रहे हैं सफर, तो अब यात्रा खत्म होने के आधे घंटे पहले करना होगा यह काम...

5 फरवरी 2019

wifi router
Jammu

श्रीनगर के कई इलाकों में मोबाइल इंटरनेट सुविधा ठप

6 फरवरी 2019

ट्यूशन पढ़ने जा रहे 12वीं कक्षा के छात्र की बाइक फिसली, मौत
Jammu

ट्यूशन पढ़ने जा रहे 12वीं कक्षा के छात्र की बाइक फिसली, मौत

6 फरवरी 2019

इस जगह गिरा था पाकिस्तान द्वारा दागा गया मोर्टार
Jammu

J&K: पाकिस्तान ने पुंछ के जलास गांव में दागे गोले, लोगों में दहशत, भारतीय सेना दे रही मुंहतोड़ जवाब

5 फरवरी 2019

शहीद औरंगजेब
Jammu

शहीद औरंगजेब के पिता भाजपा में होंगे शामिल, पीएम मोदी की महारैली में थामेंगे दामन

31 जनवरी 2019

मोटर साइकिल हादसे में एक की मौत
Jammu

मोटर साइकिल हादसे में एक की मौत

6 फरवरी 2019

भारतीय सेना (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
Jammu

सीआरपीएफ पार्टी पर पेट्रोल बम हमला, आतंकी संगठन जैश-ए-मोहम्मद ने किया दावा

5 फरवरी 2019

