Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Jammu-Kashmir Police Intensifying our fight against terrorism, taken various steps in Kashmir

सुरक्षाबलों ने कश्मीर में कायम रखा अमन, एक महीने में पकड़े 28 आतंकियों के मददगार: जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Fri, 29 Nov 2019 06:33 PM IST
सुरक्षाबल
सुरक्षाबल - फोटो : बासित जरगर
जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस ने शुक्रवार को एक बयान जारी करते हुए कहा कि पुलिस ने सेना और अन्य सुरक्षाबलों के साथ आतंकवाद के खिलाफ हमारी लड़ाई को तेज करते हुए, हमने कश्मीर घाटी में विभिन्न कदम उठाए हैं। 
Jammu & Kashmir Police: Intensifying our fight against terrorism along with Army & other security forces, we have taken various steps in Kashmir valley. As a result, 6 terror modules were busted in past one month. Efforts by forces have led to arrest of 28 Over Ground workers.

— ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2019

परिणामस्वरूप, पिछले एक महीने में 6 आतंकी मॉड्यूल का भंडाफोड़ किया गया। बलों के प्रयासों से 28 से अधिक ओवर ग्राउंड वर्करों की गिरफ्तारी हुई है।
jammu kashmir police indian army crpf terrorism
