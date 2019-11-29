सुरक्षाबलों ने कश्मीर में कायम रखा अमन, एक महीने में पकड़े 28 आतंकियों के मददगार: जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस

Jammu & Kashmir Police: Intensifying our fight against terrorism along with Army & other security forces, we have taken various steps in Kashmir valley. As a result, 6 terror modules were busted in past one month. Efforts by forces have led to arrest of 28 Over Ground workers.— ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2019
बैक टू विलेज-द्वितीय चरण कार्यक्रम के दौरान जम्मू कश्मीर की मढ़ विधानसभा क्षेत्र में पिछली बार के मुकाबले लोगों की संख्या बहुत कम रही। बैक टू विलेज-पहले चरण के दौरान किए गए वादे पूरे ना होने से नाराज लोगों ने इस बार इससे किनारा कर लिया।
29 नवंबर 2019