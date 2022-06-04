Jammu Kashmir News : पढ़-लिखकर अपने सपने साकार करने के लिए एक पांव पर यात्रा, दिव्यांग छात्र को मदद का आश्वासन

#WATCH| Specially-abled boy walks to school on one leg to pursue his dreams in J&K's Handwara. He has to cover a distance of 2km while balancing on a one leg
Roads are not good. If I get an artificial limb,I can walk. I have a dream to achieve something in my life, Parvaiz said pic.twitter.com/yan7KC0Yd3— ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2022
