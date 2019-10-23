शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   jammu kashmir militants set school on fire in kulgam

जम्मू-कश्मीर: कुलगाम में स्कूल में आतंकियों ने लगाई आग, सुरक्षाबलों ने इलाके को घेरा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, श्रीनगर Updated Wed, 23 Oct 2019 12:24 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
दक्षिणी कश्मीर के कुलगाम जिले के वट्टू में आतंकियों ने मंगलवार की रात एक स्कूल में आग लगा दी। रात में अचानक गवर्नमेंट हायर सेकेंडरी स्कूल से लोगों ने आग की लपटें निकलते देखा। इस पर गांववालों ने पहुंचकर आग पर काबू पाने की कोशिश की।
विज्ञापन
 सूचना पाकर पहुंचे सुरक्षा बलों के जवानों ने आग पर काबू पाया। पुलिस के अनुसार मामले की जांच की जा रही है। माना जा रहा है कि दहशत पैदा करने के लिए आतंकियों ने स्कूल को आग लगाई है। 
Crack करें SSC 2019 with Safalta Class,(अमर उजाला की नई पहल) अपने शहर में मुफ्त काउंसलिंग के लिए यहां रजिस्ट्रेशन करें।
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

dhanteras 2019 shopping purchasing items for good health and wealth
Festivals

Dhanteras 2019: इस धनतेरस शुभ लाभ के लिए इन 10 चीजों में से कोई 3 चीजें जरूर लाएं घर

23 अक्टूबर 2019

दैनिक राशिफल
Predictions

आज का राशिफल: क्या कहते हैं सभी राशियों के सितारे

23 अक्टूबर 2019

dhanteras
Predictions

Dhanteras 2019: इस धनतेरस राशिनुसार क्या खरीदना आपके लिए रहेगा शुभ

23 अक्टूबर 2019

आखिर भारतीयों को क्यो पसंद है रमी खेलना?
Junglee Rummy

आखिर भारतीयों को क्यो पसंद है रमी खेलना?
capricorn
Horoscope

मकर राशिः आज का राशिफल

23 अक्टूबर 2019

Aries
Horoscope

मेष राशि: आज का राशिफल

23 अक्टूबर 2019

Television

अमिताभ बच्चन ने पत्नी जया का किस नाम से सेव किया है नंबर, केबीसी के मंच पर खोला राज

22 अक्टूबर 2019

BIG B AND JAYA BACHCHAN
kbc
kbc 11
kbc 11
Television

अमिताभ बच्चन ने पत्नी जया का किस नाम से सेव किया है नंबर, केबीसी के मंच पर खोला राज

22 अक्टूबर 2019

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा और घर बैठें पाएं प्रसाद : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Astrology Services

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा और घर बैठें पाएं प्रसाद : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
विज्ञापन
militants set school on fire militants jammu kashmir police
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

suhana khan
Bollywood

शाहरुख खान की बेटी सुहाना बनीं काऊ गर्ल, इंटरनेट पर पोस्ट होते ही छा गई तस्वीर

23 अक्टूबर 2019

Sara Ali Khan
Bollywood

कार्तिक से ब्रेकअप की खबरों के बीच श्रीलंका से लौटीं सारा अली खान , शेयर की बोल्ड तस्वीर

23 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
kamlesh tiwari murder case
Lucknow

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड: कातिल शेख अशफाक को लेकर चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, पुलिस हैरान

23 अक्टूबर 2019

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड
Lucknow

कमलेश हत्याकांड में एक और खुलासा, गुजरात प्रदेश अध्यक्ष को थी अशफाक के लखनऊ जाने की जानकारी

23 अक्टूबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

पीओके में सेना की जवाबी कार्रवाई में मारे गए थे 18 आतंकी और 16 पाकिस्तानी जवान: अधिकारी

23 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
कमलेश तिवारी की हत्या
Lucknow

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड में सबसे बड़ा खुलासा, तीन सालों से रची जा रही थी कत्ल की साजिश

23 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

दो से अधिक बच्चों वालों से छिनेगी सरकारी सुविधाएं, भाजपा शासित राज्यों ने की तैयारी

23 अक्टूबर 2019

चंद्रयान 2 का ऑर्बिटर
India News

चांद पर इसलिए है दाग, हमारे चंद्रयान-2 ने खोल दिया राज

23 अक्टूबर 2019

यूट्यूब वीडियो
Lucknow

कमलेश हत्याकांडः दो सौ यूट्यूब वीडियो से युवाओं को गुमराह कर रहा था आसिम

23 अक्टूबर 2019

एडीजी ने किया खुलासा
Meerut

फिल्म ‘दृश्यम’ देखकर रची थी भाजपा नेता की हत्या की साजिश, ऐसे खुला खौफनाक राज, तस्वीरें

23 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

आतंकी हामिद ललहारी
Jammu

जम्मू कश्मीर: मूसा के बाद मुखिया बने ललहारी को सेना ने मार गिराया

जम्मू कश्मीर के अवंतीपोरा में सेना और आतंकवादियों के बीच मुठभेड़ जारी है। मंगलवार शाम करीब पांच बजे सेना को आतंकियों के छिपे होने की सूचना मिली। इसके बाद सेना ने उक्त इलाके की घेराबंदी करना शुरू की।

22 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
मुठभेड़ खत्म होने के बाद जश्न के मूड में जवान
Jammu

अवंतीपोरा में सेना और आतंकवादियों के बीच मुठभेड़, दो से तीन आतंकी छिपे होने की आशंका

22 अक्टूबर 2019

सेनाध्यक्ष बिपिन रावत (फाइल फोटो)
Jammu

तीन आतंकी लॉन्च पैड तबाह, 6-10 पाकिस्तान सैनिक और कई आतंकी मारे गए: सेना प्रमुख

20 अक्टूबर 2019

कठुआ कांड
Jammu

कठुआ रसाना कांड: पूर्व एसएसपी सहित पूरी एसआईटी टीम पर करें एफआईआर दर्ज

23 अक्टूबर 2019

सेना ने निष्क्रिय किए तीन मोर्टार
Jammu

पुंछ जिले में मिले पाक की नापाक हरकतों के सबूत, सेना ने निष्क्रिय किए तीन मोर्टार

22 अक्टूबर 2019

राजनाथ सिंह
Jammu

राजनाथ बोले- कश्मीर भारत का आंतरिक मामला, चीन से वैचारिक मतभेद के बावजूद संबंध सौहार्दपूर्ण

21 अक्टूबर 2019

पाक का दावा
Jammu

नापाक हरकतों पर पाक का झूठा ट्वीट, बोला- गोलीबारी में हमें नहीं हुआ ज्यादा नुकसान

20 अक्टूबर 2019

ig jammu mukesh singh
Jammu

जम्म-कश्मीर: चिनाब घाटी में बचे आतंकियों का सफाया जल्द, हर अनहोनी के लिए हम तैयार: आईजी मुकेश सिंह

22 अक्टूबर 2019

मनु खजूरिया को सम्मानित करते कर्ण सिंह
Jammu

कांग्रेस नेता कर्ण सिंह बोले- कश्मीर में हालात सामान्य बनाने के लिए बातचीत हो

22 अक्टूबर 2019

एलओसी
Jammu

थम नहीं रही पाक की बौखलाहट, बालाकोट सेक्टर में किया संघर्षविराम का उल्लंघन

22 अक्टूबर 2019

Recommended Videos

Chandrayaan 2: खुल गया चांद पर दाग का राज, इसरो ने किया खुलासा

चांद पर दाग क्यों है ये राज चंद्रयान 2 ने खोल दिया है। चंद्रयान 2 के ऑर्बिटर ने जो तस्वीरें भेजी हैं उन तस्वीरों में चांद पर गड्ढे साफ दिखाई दे रहे हैं। इन्हीं की वजह से चांद पर दाग दिखाई देता है।

23 अक्टूबर 2019

जनसंख्या नियंतत्र 1:48

भाजपा शासित राज्यों ने की तैयारी, जल्द हो सकती है नई जनसंख्या नीति लागू

23 अक्टूबर 2019

बीसीसीआई 1:31

भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के सबसे सफल कप्तानों में से एक सौरव गांगुली आज बनेंगे बीसीसीआई के अध्यक्ष

23 अक्टूबर 2019

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड 1:11

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड में ATS को मिली कामयाबी, दोनों मुख्य आरोपी गिरफ्तार

22 अक्टूबर 2019

हरियाणा विधानसभा चुनाव 1:59

हरियाणा एग्जिट पोल: कौन बनेगा हरियाणा का CM? | मनोहर लाल खट्टर, भूपिंदर हुड्डा या दुष्यंत चौटाला

22 अक्टूबर 2019

Related

साइबर क्राइम(सांकेतिक)
Jammu

J&K: अफवाह फैलाने वालों की खैर नहीं, साइबर अपराध पर लगाम लगाने के लिए खोले गए दो और नए थाने

22 अक्टूबर 2019

भारतीय सेना (फाइल)
Jammu

भारतीय सेना को इस साल मिलेंगी 40 हजार स्वदेशी बुलेटप्रूफ जैकेट, एके-47 की गोली को भी रोकने में सक्षम

20 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

कश्मीर में सक्रिय हैं 17 स्थानीय आतंकी, बर्फबारी से पहले घुसपैठ रोकने के लिए पूरी तरह तैयार: डीआईजी

22 अक्टूबर 2019

जेके बैंक
Jammu

लोन घोटाले में जेके बैंक के पूर्व चेयरमैन की हो सकती है गिरफ्तारी, कार्रवाई की तैयारी में एसीबी

22 अक्टूबर 2019

फारूक अब्दुल्ला
Jammu

नजरबंदी में बीता फारूक अब्दुल्ला का जन्मदिन, ममता बनर्जी ने दिया समर्थन का आश्वासन

22 अक्टूबर 2019

बैंक-कर्मी हड़ताल पर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः पब्लिक सेक्टर बैंक-कर्मी हड़ताल पर, कामकाज प्रभावित

22 अक्टूबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited