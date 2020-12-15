जम्मू-कश्मीर: अपनी पार्टी के अध्यक्ष सैयद अल्ताफ बुखारी बोले, ये बेरोजगारी के खिलाफ खड़े होने का समय 

It's time to stand up against issues that are troubling us including unemployment which is making our highly-educated youth sit at home: Syed Altaf Bukhari, J&K Apni Party President and Former J&K Finance Minister in Srinagar pic.twitter.com/QzxVJL1PZ8— ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.