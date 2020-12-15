शहर चुनें
Jammu and Kashmir 

जम्मू-कश्मीर: अपनी पार्टी के अध्यक्ष सैयद अल्ताफ बुखारी बोले, ये बेरोजगारी के खिलाफ खड़े होने का समय 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Tue, 15 Dec 2020 03:54 PM IST
अपनी पार्टी के अध्यक्ष सैयद अल्ताफ बुखारी
अपनी पार्टी के अध्यक्ष सैयद अल्ताफ बुखारी - फोटो : ANI

जम्मू-कश्मीर अपनी पार्टी के अध्यक्ष और पूर्व वित्त मंत्री सैयद अल्ताफ बुखारी ने श्रीनगर में कहा कि ये बेरोजगारी के साथ-साथ उन मुद्दों के खिलाफ खड़े होने का समय है, जो हमें परेशान कर रहे हैं। जो हमारे शिक्षित युवाओं को घर पर बैठने के लिए मजबूर कर रहे हैं। 
city & states jammu jammu kashmir apni party president sayed altaf bukhari unemployment

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

