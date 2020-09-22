एप लॉन्च करने की तैयारी में श्री माता वेष्णो देवी श्राइन बोर्ड, श्रद्धालु मोबाइल पर कर पाएंगे दर्शन 

Jammu and Kashmir: Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board is planning to launch a mobile app for devotees to have live darshan straight from the Holy Shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi. The app is set to be launched on October 17.— ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2020
