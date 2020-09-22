शहर चुनें
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   jammu and Kashmir: Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board is planning to launch a mobile app for devotees to have live darshan straight from the Holy Shrine 

एप लॉन्च करने की तैयारी में श्री माता वेष्णो देवी श्राइन बोर्ड, श्रद्धालु मोबाइल पर कर पाएंगे दर्शन 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Tue, 22 Sep 2020 08:23 PM IST
vaishno devi
vaishno devi - फोटो : फाइल फोटो

ख़बर सुनें
श्री माता वेष्णो देवी श्राइन बोर्ड श्रद्धालुओं के लिए मोबाइल एप लॉन्च करने की योजना बना रहा है। एप के माध्यम से श्रद्धालु श्री माता वेष्णो देवी स्थल से सीधे दर्शन कर पाएंगे। एप 17 अक्तूबर को लॉन्च करने की तैयारी की जा रही है। 
jammu and kashmir shri mata vaishno devi shrine board mata vaishno devi mobile app devotees live darshan

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

