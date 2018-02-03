जम्मू-कश्मीर: पुलिस, सेना और CRPF की बड़ी कार्रवाई, दो पाकिस्तानी आतंकी गिरफ्तार

{"_id":"5a75984c4f1c1b05738b5338","slug":"jammu-and-kashmir-police-army-and-crpf-arrested-two-pakistan-terrorists-in-baramulla","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0942-\u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930: \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938, \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u0914\u0930 CRPF \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0908, \u0926\u094b \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0940 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

2 Pakistan trained terrorists arrested in Baramulla by Police, Army and CRPF. They had gone to Pakistan on valid Pakistani visa to obtain arms training there for undertaking terrorist activities in the valley: Baramulla Police — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2018

On questioning the duo revealed that they had undergone terrorist training in Pakistan along with large number of Pakistani boys and most of them from Balochistan and as young as 10 years old: Baramulla Police — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2018

The arrested terrorists were given Pakistani visas by Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi. It’s pertinent to mention that for past couple of years police has unearthed several such modules who lure young boys to Pakistan to get trained and join militancy: Baramulla Police — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2018

जम्मू-कश्मीर में दो पाकिस्तानी आतंकी गिरफ्तार किए गए हैं। पुलिस, सेना और सीआरपीएफ ने मिलकर यह बड़ी कार्रवाई की है। फिलहाल गिरफ्तार किए गए दोनों आतंकियों से पूछताछ की जा रही हैजम्मू-कश्मीर के बारामूला में यह कार्रवाई की गई है। शुरूआती जानकारी के अनुसार यह दोनों आतंकवादी घाटी में किसी बड़ी वारदात को अंजाम देने की फिराक में थे। दोनों ने पाकिस्तान में ही ट्रेनिंग भी ली है।पूछताछ में खुलासा किया है कि उन्होंने पाकिस्तान में बड़ी संख्या में पाकिस्तानी लड़कों के साथ आतंकवादी ट्रेनिंग ली थी। उनमें से ज्यादातर बलूचिस्तान के रहने वाले थे। जबकि कई लड़के सिर्फ 10 साल के ही थे।पुलिस ने बताया कि जांच में सामने आया है कि नई दिल्ली में स्थित पाकिस्तान उच्चायोग ने गिरफ्तार दोनों आतंकवादियों को पाकिस्तानी वीजा दिया था।