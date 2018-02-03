जम्मू-कश्मीर: पुलिस, सेना और CRPF की बड़ी कार्रवाई, दो पाकिस्तानी आतंकी गिरफ्तार

जम्मू-कश्मीर के बारामूला में यह कार्रवाई की गई है। शुरूआती जानकारी के अनुसार यह दोनों आतंकवादी घाटी में किसी बड़ी वारदात को अंजाम देने की फिराक में थे। दोनों ने पाकिस्तान में ही ट्रेनिंग भी ली है।
2 Pakistan trained terrorists arrested in Baramulla by Police, Army and CRPF. They had gone to Pakistan on valid Pakistani visa to obtain arms training there for undertaking terrorist activities in the valley: Baramulla Police— ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2018
पुलिस ने बताया कि जांच में सामने आया है कि नई दिल्ली में स्थित पाकिस्तान उच्चायोग ने गिरफ्तार दोनों आतंकवादियों को पाकिस्तानी वीजा दिया था।
On questioning the duo revealed that they had undergone terrorist training in Pakistan along with large number of Pakistani boys and most of them from Balochistan and as young as 10 years old: Baramulla Police— ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2018
The arrested terrorists were given Pakistani visas by Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi. It’s pertinent to mention that for past couple of years police has unearthed several such modules who lure young boys to Pakistan to get trained and join militancy: Baramulla Police— ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
लालू प्रसाद यादव ने भाजपा पर चुनावी वर्ष में आम बजट के नाम पर जनता से झूठे वादे करने का आरोप लगाया है।
3 फरवरी 2018
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.