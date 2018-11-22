And I never thought I’d be retweeting anything you said while agreeing with you. Politics truly is a strange world. Good luck for the battle ahead. Once again the wisdom of the people will prevail. https://t.co/OcN9uRje1s— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) November 21, 2018
Meanwhile those awaiting a response. pic.twitter.com/Q4OM7rFfvB— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) November 21, 2018
Peoples Democratic Party Chief Mehbooba Mufti accuses Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik of favouring Bharatiya Janata Party, says 'our pleas fell on deaf ears'— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) November 21, 2018
Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/Z38XypNmu3 pic.twitter.com/DfwPyCXXKT
जम्मू कश्मीर में तेजी से बदलते घटनाक्रम के बीच गवर्नर सत्यपाल मलिक ने आनन फानन में विधानसभा भंग कर दी है। इस आदेश के बाद नई सरकार के गठन की अटकलों और प्रयासों पर विराम लग गया है। 19 दिसम्बर को राज्यपाल शासन समाप्त हो रहा है।
21 नवंबर 2018