Jammu and Kashmir

जम्मू-कश्मीर: महबूबा बोलीं- लगता है नईं खरीद कर देनी पड़ेगी, उमर ने भी कसा तंज

प्रांजल दीक्षित, जम्मू Updated Thu, 22 Nov 2018 12:37 AM IST
Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti Attacked on Governor Satya Pal Malik about fax machine
जम्मू-कश्मीर में बुधवार को पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री महबूबा मुफ्ती ने ट्वीट पर सरकार बनाने का दावा करते हुए कहा कि राजभवन की फैक्स मशीन खराब होने के चलते वह राज्यपाल को ट्वीट कर सरकार बनाने का दावा पेश कर रही हैं। 
इसको लेकर नेशनल कांफ्रेंस के नेता उमर अब्दुल्ला ने ट्वीट कर लिखा कि जम्मू-कश्मीर राजभवन को एक नई फैक्स मशीन की जरूरत है।




इसपर महबूबा ने उमर अब्दुल्ला के ट्वीट को रीट्वीट करते हुए लिखा कि राजभवन को फैक्स मशीन का कुछ करना चाहिए। 

इसके साथ ही ऑफिसियल वार्ता के लिए व्हाट्सएप का भी प्रयोग करना चाहिए। अगर वह ऐसा नहीं कर सकते हैं तो फिर हम सभी पार्टियों को मिलकर राजभवन को एक फैक्स मशीन गिफ्ट कर देनी चाहिए।
सोशल मीडिया पर उड़ा मजाक 











जम्मू-कश्मीर: सत्ता संग्राम के बीच पीडीपी, कांग्रेस, एनसी को बड़ा झटका, राज्यपाल ने भंग की विधानसभा

जम्मू कश्मीर में तेजी से बदलते घटनाक्रम के बीच गवर्नर सत्यपाल मलिक ने आनन फानन में विधानसभा भंग कर दी है। इस आदेश के बाद नई सरकार के गठन की अटकलों और प्रयासों पर विराम लग गया है। 19 दिसम्बर को राज्यपाल शासन समाप्त हो रहा है।

21 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन



जम्मू-कश्मीर: पार्टी बचाने के लिए इस कुर्बानी तक को तैयार थीं महबूबा मुफ्ती

22 नवंबर 2018




जम्मू कश्मीर में पीडीपी-एनसी-कांग्रेस को बड़ा झटका, राज्यपाल ने भंग की विधानसभा

21 नवंबर 2018




जम्मू-कश्मीर: शोपियां में आतंकियों और सुरक्षाबलों में मुठभेड़, 4 आतंकी ढेर, एक जवान शहीद

20 नवंबर 2018




जम्मू-कश्मीर: आतंकियों ने सीआरपीएफ कैंप के बाद सेना के काफिले पर किया हमला, 1 जवान शहीद, दो घायल

18 नवंबर 2018




जम्मू-कश्मीर: अगवा युवक को रिहा करने से पहले आतंकियों ने पैर में मारी गोली

21 नवंबर 2018




जम्मू-कश्मीर: सीमा पर बीएसएफ की चौकी में हुआ विस्फोट, एक अधिकारी की मौत, चार घायल

19 नवंबर 2018




जम्मू-कश्मीर:पंचायत चुनाव के दूसरे चरण का मतदान समाप्त, 71.1 प्रतिशत वोटिंग

20 नवंबर 2018




एक और युवा का आतंकियों ने किया अपहरण, शोपियां से अगवा किए गए सभी युवाओं को छोड़ा

20 नवंबर 2018




हाईकोर्ट के जस्टिस बिंदल ने ली पद की शपथ, उच्च न्यायालय में जजों की संख्या बढ़कर नौ हुई

20 नवंबर 2018

