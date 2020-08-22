जम्मू-कश्मीरः उपराज्यपाल सिन्हा ने की उधमपुर-बारामुला-रेल लिंक काम की समीक्षा, दिए ये निर्देश

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha reviews the status of Udhampur-Baramulla-Rail link work and directs to finish the project by August 2022 ahead of the timeline: Department of Information and Public Relations, Govt of Jammu & Kashmir pic.twitter.com/eq8nTmrQI7
— ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2020
