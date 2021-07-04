जम्मू-कश्मीर: श्रीनगर में फारूक अब्दुल्ला के आवास पर हुई गुपकार डिक्लेरेशन नेताओं की बैठक, कई मुद्दों पर की गई चर्चा

{"_id":"60e1d1008ebc3ebf2103c1d9","slug":"jammu-and-kashmir-gupkar-declaration-leaders-meeting-held-at-farooq-abdullah-s-residence-in-srinagar-many-issues-were-discussed","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0942-\u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930: \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0928\u0917\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u093e\u0930\u0942\u0915 \u0905\u092c\u094d\u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0935\u093e\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0917\u0941\u092a\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0921\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0932\u0947\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0915, \u0915\u0908 \u092e\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0908 \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

सार सूत्रों के अनुसार सोमवार को एनसी की और पीएजीडी की एक और बैठक होगी।

विस्तार

जम्मू-कश्मीर में पीपुल्स आलायंस फॉर गुपकार डिक्लेरेशन (पीएजीडी) के नेताओं ने श्रीनगर में पार्टी के अध्यक्ष फारूक अब्दुल्ला के आवास पर बैठक की। इस बैठक में महबूबा मुफ्ती, एम वाई तारिगामी और अन्य नेताओं ने भाग लिया। इस मौके पर नेताओं ने आगामी परिसीमन आयोग के दौरे से संबंधित कुछ महत्वपूर्ण मुद्दों पर चर्चा की गई। सूत्रों के अनुसार सोमवार को एनसी की और पीएजीडी की एक और बैठक होगी।

