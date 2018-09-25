शहर चुनें

Jammu and Kashmir

पंचायत चुनाव को लेकर मुख्य सचिव ने दी जानकारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Tue, 25 Sep 2018 05:29 PM IST
Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam
Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam
ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू-कश्मीर में आगामी पंचायत चुनावों को लेकर राज्य के मुख्य सचिव बीवीआर सुब्रमण्यन का बयान आया है। उन्होंने कहा है कि राज्य में 4,490 पंचायत और सरपंच हैं। पंचों की संख्या 35,000 है।
उन्होंने कहा कि 79 शहरी निकाय और 1200 वॉर्ड्स हैं। इनमें से 600 घाटी में और 600 जम्मू के इलाके में है। इन चुनावों में 39,500 प्रतिनिधि चुने जाएंगे।
 


 

bvr subrahmanyam panchayat elections lok sabha elections 2019
