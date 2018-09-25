There are 4,490 Panchayats in the state and as many Sarpanches. Total number of Panch in the state will be 35,000. So, there will be around 39,500 elected representatives in our Panchayats: BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary, on upcoming Panchayat elections. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/KXNhyIsA4s