There are 4,490 Panchayats in the state and as many Sarpanches. Total number of Panch in the state will be 35,000. So, there will be around 39,500 elected representatives in our Panchayats: BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary, on upcoming Panchayat elections. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/KXNhyIsA4s— ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
नेशनल कांफ्रेंस (नेकां) के प्रवक्ता जुनैद आजीम मट्टू ने स्थानीय निकाय चुनावी के बहिष्कार के नेकां के निर्णय से असहमति जताते हुये मंगलवार को पार्टी सदस्यता से इस्तीफा दे दिया।
25 सितंबर 2018