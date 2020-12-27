शहर चुनें
जम्मू-कश्मीर: भाजपा प्रभारी तरुण चुघ बोले, डीडीसी चुनाव मुफ्ती और अब्दुल्ला परिवार के लिए विदाई पार्टी 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Sun, 27 Dec 2020 10:46 PM IST
तरुण चुघ
तरुण चुघ - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू-कश्मीर भाजपा प्रभारी, तरुण चुघ ने रविवार को कहा कि ये जिला विकास परिषद के चुनाव मुफ्ती और अब्दुल्ला परिवार के लिए विदाई पार्टी थे। जम्मू-कश्मीर में अगला मुख्यमंत्री भाजपा से होगा। 
city & states jammu jammu and kashmir tarun chugh ddc elections farewell party mufti abdullah

