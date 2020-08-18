शहर चुनें
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   jammu and kashmir A newly recruited terrorist arrested by security forces from Maldera of Shopian

जम्मू-कश्मीर: सुरक्षाबलों को बड़ी सफलता, एक नए भर्ती हुए आतंकी को पकड़ा

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, जम्मू Updated Tue, 18 Aug 2020 08:59 AM IST
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो

ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू-कश्मीर में सुरक्षाबलों को बड़ी कामयाबी मिली है। सुरक्षाबलों ने एक नए भर्ती हुए आतंकी को गिरफ्तार किया है। फिलहाल आतंकी से पूछताछ की जा रही है। सुरक्षाबलों ने शोपियां जिले के माल्देरा इलाके से इस नए भर्ती हुए आतंकी को पकड़ा है। 
terrorist security forces jammu and kashmir police

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

