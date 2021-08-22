जम्मू-कश्मीर: 20 साल की समानिया बनी उत्तरी कश्मीर की सबसे कम उम्र की महिला आरजे

जम्मू-कश्मीर के बारामूला की 20 वर्षीय समानिया भट्ट उत्तरी कश्मीर की सबसे कम उम्र की महिला आरजे बन गई हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि "मैंने गवर्नमेंट डिग्री कॉलेज, बारामूला से मास कम्युनिकेशन में ग्रेजुएशन पूरा किया है। जिसके बाद 250 अन्य लोगों के बीच आरजे की नौकरी के लिए आवेदन किया और मेरा चयन हो गया। उन्होंने बताया कि उनका तीन अन्य पुरुष प्रतिभागियों के साथ चयन हुआ है।
J&K: 20-yr-old Samaniya Bhat from Baramulla has become the youngest female RJ of North Kashmir
"I've completed graduation in Mass Communication from Govt Degree College, Baramulla. I applied for an RJ job among 250 others. I along with 3 male participants got selected,"she says pic.twitter.com/JApVHPq3c1— ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2021
