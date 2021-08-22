बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Jammu and Kashmir: 20-year-old Samaniya becomes North Kashmir's youngest woman RJ

जम्मू-कश्मीर: 20 साल की समानिया बनी उत्तरी कश्मीर की सबसे कम उम्र की महिला आरजे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Published by: करिश्मा चिब Updated Sun, 22 Aug 2021 06:16 PM IST

सार

उन्होंने बताया कि आरजे के लिए 250 अन्य लोगों के बीच आवेदन किया था और  उनका चयन हो गया।
समानिया भट्ट
समानिया भट्ट - फोटो : ani

विस्तार

जम्मू-कश्मीर के बारामूला की 20 वर्षीय समानिया भट्ट उत्तरी कश्मीर की सबसे कम उम्र की महिला आरजे बन गई हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि "मैंने गवर्नमेंट डिग्री कॉलेज, बारामूला से मास कम्युनिकेशन में ग्रेजुएशन पूरा किया है। जिसके बाद 250 अन्य लोगों के बीच आरजे की नौकरी के लिए आवेदन किया और मेरा चयन हो गया। उन्होंने बताया कि उनका तीन अन्य पुरुष प्रतिभागियों के साथ चयन हुआ है।





jammu jammu and kashmir rj mass communication

