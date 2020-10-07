शहर चुनें
जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस ने किया जश्न-ए-डल जल क्रिड़ा कार्यक्रम का आयोजन, करीब 200 खिलाड़ी लेंगे भाग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Wed, 07 Oct 2020 10:40 PM IST
जश्न-ए-डल
जश्न-ए-डल - फोटो : ANI

जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस श्रीनगर के डल झील में तीन दिवसीय 'जश्न-ए-डल' जल क्रिड़ा कार्यक्रम का आयोजन कर रही है। डीजीपी दिलबाग सिंह ने इस बारे में जानकारी देते हुए कहा कि यह आखिरी बार 2017 में आयोजित किया गया था। 
कोरोना महामारी के बावजूद हमने सोचा कि यह हमारे युवा खिलाड़ी जो जल क्रिड़ा में रुची रखते हैं, उनके लिए यह कौशल का प्रदर्शन करने के लिए एक अच्छा अवसर होगा। इस बार इस कार्यक्रम में 200 से भी अधिक खिलाड़ी भाग ले रहे हैं।
 
