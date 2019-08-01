शहर चुनें

Jammu and Kashmir › Jammu › J&K Police arrested one terrorist from Qazipora area 

जम्मू-कश्मीरः काजीपोरा से हिज्बुल का आतंकी गिरफ्तार, हथियार बरामद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Thu, 01 Aug 2019 07:06 AM IST
जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस ने काजीपोरा इलाके से एक आतंकवादी को गिरफ्तार किया है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक पकड़े गए आतंकी का नाम शौकत अहमद तांतरी है। 
उसके कब्जे से हथियार और गोला-बारूद बरामद हुआ है। पुलिस के रिकॉर्ड के मुताबिक वह हिज्बुल मुजाहिदीन से जुड़ा हुआ था। बडगाम पुलिस को एक सूचना मिली थी जिसके बाद शौकत को पकड़ा गया।
terrorist arrested budgam police
अविनाश राय खन्ना
Jammu

अविनाश राय खन्ना को दी गई घाटी में 'कमल' खिलाने की जिम्मेदारी, अमित शाह ने बनाया प्रभारी

जम्मू-कश्मीर में होने वाले विधानसभा चुनाव को लेकर भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय जनरल सेक्रेटरी अरुण सिंह ने बताया कि पार्टी के अध्यक्ष अमित शाह ने अविनाश राय खन्ना को जम्मू-कश्मीर में होने वाले चुनाव का प्रभारी बनाया है।

31 जुलाई 2019

भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव राम माधव
Jammu

राम माधव बोले, कश्मीर में सुरक्षाबलों की तैनाती पर लोगों को डरा रहे हैं स्थानीय नेता

31 जुलाई 2019

सत्यपाल मलिक
Jammu

J&K: राज्यपाल मलिक बोले- जिसको पाक जाना है जाए, हिंदुस्तान को तोड़कर आजादी नहीं मिलेगी

30 जुलाई 2019

सुरक्षाबल (फाइल)
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: शोपियां में सुरक्षाबलों और आतंकियों में मुठभेड़, दो आतंकी ढेर

1 अगस्त 2019

उमर अब्दुल्ला व महबूबा मुफ्ती
Jammu

तीन तलाक बिल हुआ पास तो उमर अब्दुल्ला ने साधा महबूबा पर निशाना, जानिए कैसे पीडीपी ने खेला दांव

31 जुलाई 2019

अमरनाथ यात्रा (फाइल)
Jammu

अमरनाथ यात्रा पर मौसम की मार, चार अगस्त तक स्थगित, नहीं भेजा जाएगा जम्मू से कोई भी जत्था

31 जुलाई 2019

mehbooba mufti
Jammu

35ए से छेड़छाड़ बारूद को हाथ लगाने के बराबर, पूरा जिस्म राख हो जाएगा: महबूबा मुफ्ती

28 जुलाई 2019

सेना का काफिला
Jammu

रिपोर्ट: जम्मू-कश्मीर में बीते 6 महीने में 82 प्रतिशत आतंकियों का सफाया

30 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः नवंबर में विधानसभा चुनाव की उम्मीदें बढ़ीं, भाजपा ने कसी कमर

31 जुलाई 2019

आईएएस सुषमा चौहान, उपायुक्त जम्मू
Jammu

सुषमा चौहान बनीं जम्मू की उपायुक्त, 20 आईएएस और केएएस अफसरों के तबादले

31 जुलाई 2019

