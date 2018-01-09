Download App
J&K- Encounter starts between terrorists and security forces in forest area of Anantnag Larnoo

J&K: अनंतनाग में सुरक्षाबलों और आतंकियों के बीच मुठभेड़, एक आतंकी ढेर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 09 Jan 2018 09:56 AM IST
J&K- Encounter starts between terrorists and security forces in forest area of Anantnag Larnoo
जम्मू-कश्मीर के अनंतनाग जिले के कोकरनाग के लारनू इलाके में आतंकियों के छिपे होने की खबर के बाद कासो चलाया गया। इस दौरान आतंकियों ने पुलिस पार्टी पर फायरिंग की और जंगल की ओर भाग गए। सुरक्षाबलों ने आतंकियों का पिछा कर उन्हें घेर लिया है। सुरक्षाबलों ने एक आतंकी को मार गिराया है। फिलहाल सुरक्षबलों और आतंकियों के बीच मुठभेड़ जारी है।  


बता दें कि, सोमवार को जम्मू-कश्मीर के बडगाम जिले के चडूरा के जुहामा इलाके में सुरक्षाबलों और आतंकियों के बीच मुठभेड़ हुई थी। इस एनकाउंटर में एक आतंकी को मार गिराया गया था।

मारे गए आतंकी की पहचान रहमान भाई के रूप में हुई थी, जो कि पाकिस्तान का बताया जा रहा है। एक अधिकारी ने बताया कि आतंकियों की मौजूदगी के बारे में जानकारी मिलने के बाद सेना ने पैट्रिमाम गांव में घेरा डाला और खोज अभियान शुरू किया। इसी बीच गांव में छिपे हुए आतंकियों ने सेना पर गोलीबारी शुरू कर दी थी, जिसके बाद दोनों तरफ से मुठभेड़ शुरू हो गई।
