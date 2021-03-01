संघर्षविराम पर बनी सहमति को सेना ने बताया सकारात्मक कदम, कहा- सीमावर्ती क्षेत्रों में लौटेगी खुशहाली

I think the situation remains fairly normal (in Valley), I have no hesitation in saying that all the parameters of violence whether in terms of stone-pelting, agitations or bandhs, everything has seen a very distinct drop: Lt Gen BS Raju, GOC, Chinar Corps in Srinagar pic.twitter.com/36quluGEVo— ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2021
