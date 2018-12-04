शहर चुनें

जम्मू-कश्मीर: कठुआ में प्रापर्टी डीलर के दफ्तर में आयकर का सर्वे, टीम ने खंगाले रिकार्ड

न्यूज़ डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Tue, 04 Dec 2018 09:04 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू-कश्मीर में कठुआ के एक नामी प्रापर्टी डीलर के पुलिस लाइन रोड स्थित दफ्तर पर आयकर विभाग की ने मंगलवार को दबिश दी। 
टीम ने बाबा सिद्ध गोरिया स्टील एंड एल्यूमीनियम वर्क्स में सुबह बजे पहुंचने के साथ ही दफ्तर में कागजात खंगालने शुरू कर दिए। 

कागजों की छानबीन का काम देर रात तक जारी रहा। इस बीच व्यवसायी की तबीयत बिगड़ गई। 

उसे अस्पताल ले जाया गया जहां स्वास्थ्य जांच के बाद उसे घर भेज दिया गया। 

बताया जाता है कि आयकर टीम संस्थान की गतिविधियों पर पिछले दो माह से नजर रख रही थी। 
 

income tax raid in kathua income tax property dealer
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

