J&K: अमरनाथ यात्रियों के लिए जरूरी खबर, इस तारीख से शुरू होगा पंजीकरण

न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,जम्मू Updated Sat, 03 Feb 2018 10:47 PM IST
अमरनाथ यात्रा - फोटो : SELF
इस साल 28 जून से शुरू हो रही श्री अमरनाथ यात्रा का अग्रिम पंजीकरण एक मार्च से शुरू हो जाएगा। देश भर के राज्यों व केंद्र शासित प्रदेशों में पंजाब नेशनल बैंक, जम्मू कश्मीर बैंक और येस बैक की 440 शाखाओं में पंजीकरण होगा। यह जानकारी राज्यपाल एवं श्री अमरनाथ श्राइन बोर्ड के चेयरमैन एनएन वोहरा को शुक्रवार को दी। 

श्री अमरनाथ यात्रा की तैयारियों के संबंध में राज्यपाल की तरफ से बुलाई गई बैठक में बताया गया कि 28 जून से 26 अगस्त 2018 तक चलने वाली श्री अमरनाथ यात्रा के लिए तैयारियां शुरू कर दी गई है।

राज्यपाल ने श्री अमरनाथ श्राइन बोर्ड के मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी उमंग नरुला को प्रत्येक बैंक शाखा से दैनिक आधार पर किए गए पंजीकरण की जानकारी प्राप्त करने वाली सभी बैंक  शाखाओं को स्पष्ट रूप से सचेत करने, 13 वर्ष की आयु से कम और 75 वर्ष से ज्यादा आयु वाले व्यक्ति का पंजीकरण न करने के निर्देश दिये।

राज्यपाल को पहलगाम और बालटाल दोनों मार्गों पर यात्रा क्षेत्र मेें किए जा रहे प्रबंधों की विस्तृत जानकारी दी गई। राज्यपाल की स्वीकृति के अनुसार सीईओ  629 शौचालयों और स्नानघरों को खरीदने के लिए करीब 1.50 करोड़ की राशिका व्यय करेंगे। 2750 शौचालयों में से 499 इंग्लिश सीट शौचालय स्थापित किए जाएंगे।
amarnath yatra registration jammu and kashmir अमरनाथ यात्रा पंजीकरण

