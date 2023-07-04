जम्मू कश्मीर: शाह फैसल का बड़ा बयान, बोले- 370 बीते कल की बात, अब पीछे नहीं मुड़ा जा सकता

सुप्रीम कोर्ट की पांच-न्यायाधीशों की संविधान पीठ 11 जुलाई को अनुच्छेद 370 को निरस्त करने और पूर्ववर्ती जम्मू-कश्मीर राज्य को दो केंद्र शासित प्रदेशों में विभाजित करने को चुनौती देने वाली याचिकाओं पर सुनवाई करने जा रही है। इससे पहले आईएएस अधिकारी शाह फैसल ने मंगलवार को कहा कि अनुच्छेद 370 अतीत की बात है और अब पीछे नहीं मुड़ा जा सकता है। अब सिर्फ आगे ही बढ़ा जा सकता है।

370, for many Kashmiris like me, is a thing of the past.



Jhelum and Ganga have merged in the great Indian Ocean for good.



There is no going back. There is only marching forward. pic.twitter.com/3cgXRWSxW0