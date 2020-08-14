शहर चुनें
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Havaldar Alok Kumar Dubey Major Anil Urs and Lieutenant Colonel Krishan Singh Rawat to be awarded Shaurya Chakra

कर्नल कृष्ण रावत, मेजर अनिल उर्स और हवलदार आलोक दुबे को सेना ने शौर्य चक्र से सम्मानित किया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Fri, 14 Aug 2020 06:13 PM IST
भारतीय सेना
भारतीय सेना - फोटो : amar ujala

जम्मू-कश्मीर में आतंकियों को अपने शौर्य से उनके मंसूबे और ऑपरेशन में नाकाम करने वाले सुरक्षा बलों को सेना ने शौर्य चक्र से सम्मानित किया है। भारतीय सेना ने बताया कि लेफ्टिनेंट कर्नल कृष्ण सिंह रावत, मेजर अनिल उर्स और हवलदार आलोक कुमार दुबे को शौर्य चक्र से सम्मानित किया गया है।  
shaurya chakra indian army

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

