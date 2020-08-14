कर्नल कृष्ण रावत, मेजर अनिल उर्स और हवलदार आलोक दुबे को सेना ने शौर्य चक्र से सम्मानित किया

Havaldar Alok Kumar Dubey, Major Anil Urs and Lieutenant Colonel Krishan Singh Rawat to be awarded Shaurya Chakra for gallantry in different operations in Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army pic.twitter.com/ipYcHPBS6L— ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2020
