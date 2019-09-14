शहर चुनें

Governor Satya Pal Malik said i have changed thinking that Governor does nothing for public

राज्यपाल ऐसा व्यक्ति है जो जनता के लिए कुछ नहीं करता, हमने इस सोच को बदला: सत्यपाल मलिक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू/श्रीनगर Updated Sat, 14 Sep 2019 01:29 PM IST
governor satyapal malik
governor satyapal malik - फोटो : बासित जरगर
देश के लोगों की नजर में राज्यपाल एक ऐसा व्यक्ति है जो गोल्फ खेलता है, जनता के लिए कुछ नहीं करता है। वह सिर्फ अपने शासन के दौरान आराम करता है। लेकिन जितना काम हमने पिछले 1 वर्ष में किया है मुझे नहीं लगता कि एक निर्वाचित सरकार भी इतना काम करती। यह बात जम्मू-कश्मीर के राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक ने शनिवार को कठुआ में कही।
governor satya pal malik article 370 jammu kashmir
