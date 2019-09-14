राज्यपाल ऐसा व्यक्ति है जो जनता के लिए कुछ नहीं करता, हमने इस सोच को बदला: सत्यपाल मलिक

J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik in Kathua:In the eyes of the country, Governor is a person who plays golf&does nothing for public,he/she just rests during their governorship.But the amount of work that we've done in last 1 yr, I don’t think even an elected govt does that much work. pic.twitter.com/qDA4p02pGT— ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2019
पाकिस्तान अपनी नापाक हरकतों से बाज नहीं आ रहा है। शनिवार सुबह पुंछ जिले के बालाकोट और मेंढर सेक्टर में पाकिस्तानी सेना ने भारी गोलाबारी शुरू कर दी है।
14 सितंबर 2019