केंद्र सरकार ने राज्यसभा में खोला पाकिस्तान का काला चिट्ठा, आतंकी घटनाओं के बारे में दी ये जानकारी

127 people were injured in ceasefire violations by Pakistan in 2019, in 2020 only 71 people were injured. In 2019 there were 216 attempts of infiltration, in 2020 there were 99 such attempts: MoS Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy in Rajya Sabha#JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/bdoJOM5qxU— ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2021
