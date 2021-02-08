शहर चुनें

Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   G Kishan Reddy in Rajya Sabha statement about ceasefire violations by Pakistan infiltration and terrorists

केंद्र सरकार ने राज्यसभा में खोला पाकिस्तान का काला चिट्ठा, आतंकी घटनाओं के बारे में दी ये जानकारी

Prashant Kumar न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Published by: प्रशांत कुमार
Updated Mon, 08 Feb 2021 02:20 PM IST
विज्ञापन
केन्द्रीय गृह राज्यमंत्री जी किशन रेड्डी
केन्द्रीय गृह राज्यमंत्री जी किशन रेड्डी - फोटो : ANI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
राज्यसभा में केन्द्रीय गृह राज्यमंत्री जी किशन रेड्डी ने बताया कि 2019 में पाकिस्तान द्वारा किए गए संघर्षविराम उल्लंघनों में 127 लोग घायल हुए। वहीं 2020 में 71 लोग घायल हुए। उन्होंने बताया कि 2019 में सीमा पार से घुसपैठ की 216 कोशिशें हुईं।
विज्ञापन


यह भी पढ़ें- जम्मू में दबोचा गया खूंखार आतंकी अटैकर बाबा, इस वजह से जैश-ए-मोहम्मद ने बनाया लश्कर-ए-मुस्तफा    


आतंकियों के खिलाफ चलाए गए ऑपरेशन के बारे में जानकारी देते हुए उन्होंने बताया कि 2019 में 157 आतंकवादियों को मार गिराने में सफलता मिली। जबकि 2020 में 221 आतंकियों का खात्मा किया गया। उन्होंने बताया कि 2019 में 594 आतंकी घटनाएं हुईं जोकि 2020 में घटकर 244 हो गईं। 2020 में पथराव की 3200 घटनाएं हुईं, जबकि 2019 में 2,009 ऐसी घटनाएं हुई थीं।



यह भी पढ़ेंः वो जलप्रलय यादकर आज भी सिहर उठता है जम्मू-कश्मीर, उन भयानक यादों से उड़ जाती है नींद

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states jammu srinagar ceasefire violation pakistan rajya sabha g kishan reddy

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

विराट कोहली और अश्विन
Cricket News

IND vs ENG 1st Test: इंग्लैंड की बढ़त 375 रन के पार, दूसरी पारी में छह विकेट भी खोए

8 फरवरी 2021

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

टूलकिट के बहाने नई 'एफडीआई' और आंदोलन पर जिंदा रहने वाले 'परजीवियों' का खेल, पढ़ें पीएम मोदी की बड़ी बातें

8 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

पीएम की किसानों से आंदोलन खत्म करने की अपील, पूछा- आंदोलन क्यों हो रहा किसी ने नहीं बताया

8 फरवरी 2021

गहना वशिष्ठ
Bollywood

Gehana Vasisth: पोर्न वीडियो बनाने के मामले में गिरफ्तार है ये अभिनेत्री, बोल्ड तस्वीरों से भरा हुआ है इंस्टाग्राम, देखें PHOTOS

8 फरवरी 2021

रविचंद्रन अश्विन
Cricket News

अश्विन ने पारी की पहली ही गेंद पर विकेट लेकर रचा इतिहास, 114 साल बाद बनाया ऐतिहासिक रिकॉर्ड

8 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
भारतीय टीम
Cricket News

ये चार गलतियां पड़ रही टीम इंडिया पर भारी, क्या कोहली सेना बचा पाएगी चेन्नई टेस्ट?

8 फरवरी 2021

गहना वशिष्ठ
Bollywood

एडल्ट वीडियो मामले में गिरफ्तार गहना वशिष्ठ की टीम ने आरोपों से किया इनकार, कहा- ‘पोर्न रैकेट में शामिल नहीं अभिनेत्री’

8 फरवरी 2021

jagjit singh and chitra
Bollywood

चित्रा के प्यार में पागल जगजीत सिंह ने मांगा था उनके ही पति से शादी के लिए हाथ, बेटे की मौत का सदमा मरते दम तक नहीं भूले

8 फरवरी 2021

तपोवन में राहत बचाव कार्य जारी है
Chamoli

Chamoli glacier burst : वैज्ञानिकों ने जताई आशंका, बताया इस वजह से रैणी क्षेत्र में आई भयावह आपदा

8 फरवरी 2021

हादसे के बाद हालात का जायजा लेने पहुंचे सीएम त्रिवेंद्र रावत...
Dehradun

Uttarakhand Glacier Burst:  लोग चिल्लाए... भागो-भागो, पर नदी की गर्जना के चलते नहीं सुन सके मजदूर

8 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X