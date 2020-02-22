शहर चुनें

Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Exchange of fire between security forces & terrorists in anantnag

जम्मू-कश्मीरः अनंतनाग में सुरक्षा बलों ने मार गिराए दो आतंकी, गोलीबारी जारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Sat, 22 Feb 2020 03:28 AM IST
जम्मू-कश्मीर के अनंतनाग जिले के बिजबेहरा में सुरक्षा बलों ने दो आतंकी ढेर कर दिए। आतंकियों औैर सुरक्षा बलों के बीच गोलीबारी जारी है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार जिले के बिजबेहरा में आतंकियों की गोलीबारी का जवाब सेना और सीआरपीएफ के जवान दे रहे हैं। 
jammu kashmir news exchange of fire bijbehara latest news

