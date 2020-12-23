शहर चुनें
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at the premises of former MLA Anjum Fazili in Srinagar and Delhi

हवाला आतंकी फंडिंग मामले में पूर्व विधायक अंजुम फाजिली ठिकाने पर ईडी ने मारा छापा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Wed, 23 Dec 2020 07:52 PM IST
प्रवर्तन निदेशालय ने बुधवार को जम्मू-कश्मीर के हवाला आतंकी फंडिंग मामले में पूर्व विधायक अंजुम फाजिली के श्रीनगर और दिल्ली स्थित ठिकाने में तलाशी ली।
city & states jammu enforcement directorate former mla anjum fazili

