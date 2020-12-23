हवाला आतंकी फंडिंग मामले में पूर्व विधायक अंजुम फाजिली ठिकाने पर ईडी ने मारा छापा

Enforcement Directorate today conducted searches at the premises of former MLA Anjum Fazili in Srinagar and Delhi, in connection with J&K hawala terror funding case. A total of Rs 28,00,700 seized during the searches.— ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2020
