Jammu And Kashmir: राजौरी में सुरक्षाबलों को बड़ी कामयाबी, मुठभेड़ में दो आतंकी ढेर, दो जवान भी घायल

J&K | Someone tried to cross the fence of the Army camp at Pargal in Darhal area of Rajouri. Exchange of fire took place. Additional parties despatched for the location, 6 km from Darhal PS. Two terrorists killed, two Army personnel got injured: Mukesh Singh, ADGP, Jammu Zone— ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2022
