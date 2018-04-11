शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Encounter between terrorists and security forces at Kulgam District in South Kashmir

जम्मू-कश्मीर: कुलगाम में सुरक्षाबलों और आतंकियों के बीच मुठभेड़ जारी, 3 आतंकी घिरे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Wed, 11 Apr 2018 06:13 AM IST
Encounter between terrorists and security forces at Kulgam District in South Kashmir
दक्षिणी कश्मीर के कुलगाम जिले में मंगलवार देर रात आतंकियों के साथ सुरक्षाबलों की मुठभेड़ शुरू हो गई। सूत्रों के मुताबिक सुरक्षाबलों ने दो से तीन आतंकियों को घेर लिया है। खुडवानी इलाके के वानी मोहल्ला में आतंकियों की मौजूदगी की सूचना पर सेना के राष्ट्रीय राइफल्स और एसओजी की टीम ने घेराबंदी शुरू की।
घेरा सख्त होता देख आतंकियों ने सुरक्षाबलों पर फायरिंग शुरू कर दी। इस पर सुरक्षाबलों ने भी जवाबी कार्रवाई करते हुए फायरिंग शुरू की। माना जा रहा है कि दो से तीन आतंकी घिरे हो सकते हैं।
 
बता दें कि, दक्षिणी कश्मीर के पुलवामा जिले के कंगन इलाके में बीते शुक्रवार को सुरक्षाबलों ने एक आतंकी को मार गिराया था। उसके पास से एक एके-47 राइफल, एसएलआर और गोला बारूद बरामद किया गया था। मारा गया आतंकी हिजबुल से जुड़ा था, जिसकी शिनाख्त मुसाविर हसन वानी के रूप में हुई। वह बीटेक का छात्र था। 

सुरक्षाबलों को कंगन इलाके में दो से तीन आतंकियों के छिपे होने की सूचना मिली थी। इसके बाद स्थानीय पुलिस और सुरक्षा बलों ने साझा सर्च आपरेशन चलाया। पूरे इलाके को घेर लिया गया। खुद को घिरा देख आतंकियों ने सुरक्षा बलों पर फायरिंग शुरू कर दी थी। जवाबी कार्रवाई में एक आतंकी ढेर हो गया। अधिकारी के मुताबिक मुठभेड़ शुरू होते ही पुलवामा और अवंतीपोरा में मोबाइल सेवा को पूरी तरह स्थगित कर दिया गया था।
encounter terrorists security forces south kashmir

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

richa chaddha
Bollywood

उन्नाव रेप केस पर बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस का सरकार पर तंज, 'बेटी बचाओ' या 'बेटी हमसे बचाओ'

11 अप्रैल 2018

Preetika Rao
Television

अफ्रीकी देश तंजानिया में इतना पॉपुलर है यह टीवी सीरियल, किरदार के नाम पर रखे जाते हैं बच्चों के नाम

11 अप्रैल 2018

   सोनम कपूर
Bollywood

सोनम कपूर को नहीं मिली मनचाहे रिजॉर्ट में बुकिंग, अब यहां होगी शादी

11 अप्रैल 2018

सलमान खान
Bollywood

जेल से आते ही इन 2 दिन में सलमान अब तक कर चुके हैं ये 5 काम, आपको मालूम है क्या?

11 अप्रैल 2018

most expensice car number plate
World of Wonders

132 करोड़ में बिक रही ये नंबर प्लेट, न सोना न डायमंड ये है असली वजह, जान कर उड़ जाएंगे होश

10 अप्रैल 2018

The graves
Supernatural Stories

बेहद भयानक है इस पेड़ की कहानी, दफ्न है एक ऐसा राज, जानकर चौंक जाएंगे आप

10 अप्रैल 2018

twinkle khanna
Bollywood

ट्रोलर्स की कॉकरोच से तुलना करते हुए ट्विंकल खन्ना बोलीं-जो इन्हें गंभीरता से लेते हैं वे मूर्ख हैं

11 अप्रैल 2018

Kumkum Bhagya
Bollywood

'कुमकुम भाग्य' की कहानी में आएगा बड़ा TWIST, सीरियल में होगी इस मशहूर एक्टर की एंट्री

11 अप्रैल 2018

sri reddy
Television

बीच सड़क टॉपलेस हुई एक्ट्रेस का नया खुलासा, 'डायरेक्टर्स की करतूतों के सबूत हैं मेरे पास'

11 अप्रैल 2018

Salman Khan
Bollywood

सलमान खान का साथ देने पर उनकी को-एक्ट्रेस को मिली जान से मारने की धमकी, केस दर्ज

11 अप्रैल 2018

Most Read

court decision on daughter's right on father's property.
Lucknow

पिता की वसीयत के अनुसार, बेटी को संपत्ति पर मिले कब्जे पर कोर्ट का अहम फैसला, ये दिए तर्क

वसीयत के आधार पर संपत्ति का नामांतरण मालिकाना हक नहीं देता। हाईकोर्ट की लखनऊ खंडपीठ ने लखनऊ के एक मामले में यह अहम व्यवस्था दी।

11 अप्रैल 2018

demo pic
Varanasi

यूपी और एमपी में महसूस किए गए भूकंप के झटके, अस्पताल की दीवार हुई क्रेक

10 अप्रैल 2018

अंगूठा लेते पुलिसकर्मी
Lucknow

उन्नाव केस: वायरल वीडियो पर डीआईजी ने दी सफाई, बताई अंगूठा लगवाने की वजह

10 अप्रैल 2018

CBI raid Rabri`s Patna residence, son Tejashwi yadav questioned under Railway Tender case
Bihar

पटना: लालू के घर CBI का छापा, राबड़ी और तेजस्वी से चार घंटे चली पूछताछ

10 अप्रैल 2018

LIVE: PM Modi has laid the foundation stone of 5 schemes in Bapu Dham
Bihar

पीएम मोदी बोले- केंंद्र का बिहार सरकार को पूरा समर्थन, असामाजिक तत्वों से लड़ रहे नीतीश

10 अप्रैल 2018

Rasana rape-murder case- Charge sheet against minor accused, DNA and postmortem report in court
Jammu

रसाना कांड: नाबालिग आरोपी के खिलाफ चार्जशीट, DNA और पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट कोर्ट में पेश

11 अप्रैल 2018

नरेंद्र माेदी के साथ अमित शाह
Delhi NCR

कांग्रेस के एक दिन के उपवास के बाद अब 12 अप्रैल को PM मोदी और अमित शाह करेंगे अनशन

10 अप्रैल 2018

Nitish Kumar and Narendra Modi
Bihar

PM मोदी के सामने नीतीश का छलका दर्द, कहा- सभी धर्मों की इज्जत से ही आगे बढ़ेगा देश

10 अप्रैल 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

रेप पीड़िता के पिता की मौत पर NHRC ने मांगी रिपोर्ट, विधायक के भाई को लेकर उठाए सवाल

10 अप्रैल 2018

राबड़ी देवी
National

CBI पूछताछ के बाद अब राबड़ी की सुरक्षा में की गई कमी, नीतीश सरकार ने वापस बुलाए आवास पर तैनात जवान

10 अप्रैल 2018

Related Videos

शर्मनाक: इस वजह से बुजुर्ग चाचा को भतीजे ने कुल्हाड़ी से काट डाला

जम्मू में एक शख्स ने अपने चाचा पर कुल्हाड़ी से वारकर हत्या कर दी। आरोपी को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया और आगे की कार्रवाई जारी है। इन सबसे अलग हत्या की असल वजह जानने के लिए ये रिपोर्ट देखिए।

9 अप्रैल 2018

srinagar 1:26

VIDEO: देखिए, एशिया का सबसे बड़ा ट्यूलिप गार्डन खुला

26 मार्च 2018

पुंछ 2:41

पाकिस्तान की शैतानी हरकत, खत्म कर दिया रमजान का पूरा परिवार

18 मार्च 2018

कठुआ 1:39

J&K: कठुआ में हालात तनावपूर्ण, जानिए किस वजह से पुलिस को करना पड़ा लाठीचार्ज

9 मार्च 2018

फारुख अब्दुल्लाह 3:24

जिन्ना नहीं नेहरू-पटेल की वजह से हुआ भारत का बंटवारा: फारूक अब्दुल्ला

4 मार्च 2018

Recommended

Jharkhand: 5 Naxals killed during an encounter with security forces in Latehar's Bhargav 
Jharkhand

झारखंड: लातेहार में सुरक्षा बलों को मिली बड़ी सफलता, मुठभेड़ में 5 नक्सली ढेर

4 अप्रैल 2018

एनकाउंटर
India News

मुठभेड़ में 25 हजार का इनामी ‘बंदर’ दबोचा

2 अप्रैल 2018

घायलों का इलाज करते डाॅक्टर।
Pratapgarh

पीछा कर रहे सिपाहियों को बदमाशों ने मारी टक्कर

31 मार्च 2018

डिप्टी सीएम
Azamgarh

एनकाउंटर नहीं, अपराध मुक्त समाज हमारा मकसद, बोले डिप्टी सीएम

30 मार्च 2018

Encounter between militants and Security forces in North Kashmir Kupwara
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: कुपवाड़ा में आतंकियों और सुरक्षाबलों के बीच मुठभेड़, 4 आतंकी ढेर

21 मार्च 2018

Two robbers attacked police forces during encounter in Raniganj
Pratapgarh

रानीगंज में मुठभेड़ के दौरान दो लुटेरे पुलिस के हत्थे चढ़े

13 मार्च 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
ADD करें अमर उजाला वैब ऐप और पायें एक Android Phone जीतने का मौका!
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.