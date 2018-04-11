#JammuAndKashmir: Encounter started between terrorists and security forces at Khudwani area of Kulgam District in South Kashmir. 2-3 terrorists have been trapped. More details awaited.— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2018
वसीयत के आधार पर संपत्ति का नामांतरण मालिकाना हक नहीं देता। हाईकोर्ट की लखनऊ खंडपीठ ने लखनऊ के एक मामले में यह अहम व्यवस्था दी।
11 अप्रैल 2018