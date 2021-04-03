बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
जम्मू-कश्मीर: शोपियां में सुरक्षा बलों और आतंकियों के बीच मुठभेड़ शुरू, चार से पांच आतंकी घिरे होने की आशंका

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Published by: करिश्मा चिब Updated Sat, 03 Apr 2021 11:56 AM IST
सुरक्षाबल
सुरक्षाबल - फोटो : अमर उजाला, फाइल फोटो
ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू-कश्मीर के शोपियां जिले के चूर की गली के वन क्षेत्र में मुठभेड़ शुरू हो गई है। जानकारी के अनुसार इस क्षेत्र में चार से पांच आतंकियों के घिरे होने का अंदेशा है। सुरक्षाबलों और आतंकियों के बीच में मुठभेड़ जारी है। सुरक्षाबलों को सूचना मिली थी कि इलाके में आतंकी मौजूद हैं। जिसके बाद सुरक्षाबलों की संयुक्त टीम ने ऑपरेशन शुरू कर दिया है।
city & states jammu army millitant shopian
