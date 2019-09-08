शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   earthquake in chinab valley doda kishtwar jammu kashmir, 4.8 measure on richter scale

जम्मू-कश्मीर: डोडा-किश्तवाड़ में भूकंप के झटके, नुकसान नहीं, तीव्रता 4.8 की गई दर्ज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Sun, 08 Sep 2019 07:39 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू-कश्मीर की चिनाब वैली के डोडा व किश्तवाड़ में रविवार की सुबह भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए। रेक्टर स्केल पर इनकी तीव्रता 4.9 दर्ज की गई। 
विज्ञापन
हालांकि इससे किसी प्रकार के नुकसान की सूचना नहीं है। डोडा और किश्तवाड़ जिलों में 4.9 तीव्रता का भूकंप आया।

डोडा के एसएसपी मुमताज अहमद के अनुसार, भूकंप सुबह 8.04 मिनट के आसपास आया। इसके झटके कुछ सेकेंड तक महसूस किए गए। 

झटके लगते ही भद्रवाह, डोडा और किश्तवाड़ में लोग अपने घरों से बाहर निकल आए। मौसम विभाग के प्रवक्ता का कहना है कि भूकंप का केंद्र भद्रवाह-हिमाचल प्रदेश सीमा के करीब था। 
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Bollywood

काम ना मिलने पर पाई-पाई को मोहताज हुए ये 5 एक्टर, कोई बना गार्ड तो किसी ने बेचा बंगला

8 सितंबर 2019

Actors
bollywood flashback satish kaul
Pooja Dadwal
savi sidhu
Bollywood

काम ना मिलने पर पाई-पाई को मोहताज हुए ये 5 एक्टर, कोई बना गार्ड तो किसी ने बेचा बंगला

8 सितंबर 2019

राम जेठमलानी को श्रद्धांजलि देने पहुंचे अमित शाह
India News

वरिष्ठ वकील राम जेठमलानी का 95 साल की उम्र में निधन, अंतिम संस्कार में शामिल हुए कई नेता

8 सितंबर 2019

दैनिक राशिफल
Predictions

8 सितंबर का राशिफल: सभी राशियों के लिए कैसा रहेगा रविवार का दिन, पढ़ें दैनिक राशिफल

8 सितंबर 2019

कानून के क्षेत्र में बनाना चाहते हैं अपना करियर, ऐसे करें तैयारी
Invertis university

कानून के क्षेत्र में बनाना चाहते हैं अपना करियर, ऐसे करें तैयारी
Bollywood

चंद्रयान-2 के पीछे वीना मलिक ने बताया ISI का हाथ, भारतीय बोला- इसके लिए अक्ल और औकात चाहिए

8 सितंबर 2019

Veena Malik
veena malik
Veena Malik
veena malik with husband
Bollywood

चंद्रयान-2 के पीछे वीना मलिक ने बताया ISI का हाथ, भारतीय बोला- इसके लिए अक्ल और औकात चाहिए

8 सितंबर 2019

Bollywood

छोटी उम्र में बहन के पीए से शादी कर पछताई थीं आशा भोसले, बच्चों की मौत ने किया गमजदा

8 सितंबर 2019

पद्मभूषण पार्श्वगायिका सुर गंगा संगीत महोत्सव में शामिल हुईं
asha bhosle
asha bhosle
asha bhosle
Bollywood

छोटी उम्र में बहन के पीए से शादी कर पछताई थीं आशा भोसले, बच्चों की मौत ने किया गमजदा

8 सितंबर 2019

Chandrayaan-2 Lander Vikram will know the exact condition three days later
India News

चंद्रयान-2 : तीन दिन बाद पता चलेगा लैंडर विक्रम का सही हाल, न उतर पाने की हो सकती हैं ये पांच अहम वजहें

8 सितंबर 2019

इस पितृ पक्ष गया में कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा, पितरों के आशीर्वाद से बदलेगी किस्मत - 13 - 28 Sept
Astrology Services

इस पितृ पक्ष गया में कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा, पितरों के आशीर्वाद से बदलेगी किस्मत - 13 - 28 Sept
विज्ञापन
earthquake in kishtwar earthquake in doda earthquake in jammu kashmir
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

राम जेठमलानी को श्रद्धांजलि देने पहुंचे अमित शाह
India News

वरिष्ठ वकील राम जेठमलानी का 95 साल की उम्र में निधन, अंतिम संस्कार में शामिल हुए कई नेता

8 सितंबर 2019

राम जेठमलानी
Bollywood

भरी महफिल में ऐसे चर्चा में आए थे राम जेठमलानी, तस्वीरें लीक होते ही एक्ट्रेस ने बताई थी सच्चाई

8 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
himachal police constable bharti written exam conducted at 40 centers in himachal pradesh
Shimla

हिमाचल पुलिस सिपाही भर्ती: पुलिस ने निकाले ताबीज, कड़े-बेल्ट, जूते भी उतरवाए

8 सितंबर 2019

ट्रैफिक पुलिस वाहनों के चालान काटते हुए
Meerut

चालान कटा तो बाइक छोड़कर भागा इंस्पेक्टर, हेलमेट को लेकर लोग बना रहे ऐसे बहाने, नहीं रोक पाएंगे हंसी

8 सितंबर 2019

राम
India News

हाजी मस्तान से सोहराबुद्दीन तक, जानिए उन मुकदमों के बारे में जिससे जुड़ा जेठमलानी का नाम

8 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
चंद्रयान- 2
India News

चंद्रयान-2 के ऑर्बिटर ने लैंडर विक्रम का पता लगाया, संपर्क साधने की कोशिश में इसरो

8 सितंबर 2019

कल्याण सिंह
Lucknow

फिर से भाजपाई बनेंगे पूर्व राज्यपाल कल्याण सिंह, नई भूमिका के लिए खुद को कर रहे तैयार

8 सितंबर 2019

साप्ताहिक राशिफल
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल: शुक्र और बुध ग्रहों के बदलाव से कुछ ऐसे बीतेगा हफ्ता

8 सितंबर 2019

Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme of government starting from 9 September 2019
Personal Finance

कल से मोदी सरकार सस्ते में बेचेगी सोना, मोटे मुनाफे के लिए आप भी उठाएं लाभ

8 सितंबर 2019

Tubeless tyres
Auto News

ट्यूबलेस टायर्स क्यों बेहतर होते ट्यूब वाले टायर्स की तुलना में ? इन बातों से समझें पूरा गणित

8 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

राम जेठमलानी (फाइल फोटो)
Jammu

यादों के झरोखे से राम जेठमलानी- जब तक मैं जिंदा हूं, जिंदा रहेगी कश्मीर कमेटी

भारतीय राजनीति और वकालत में महारथ हासिल करने वाले राम जेठमलानी को कश्मीर से हमेशा लगाव रहा है। 2002 में अलगाववादियों से बातचीत करने के लिए एक कमेटी बनी थी, जिसके अध्यक्ष राम जेठमलानी थे। हालांकि यह कमेटी अधिकारिक तौर पर नहीं थी।

8 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
भारतीय सेना
Jammu

पाकिस्तान ने सुंदरबनी और नौशेरा सेक्टर में किया संघर्षविराम का उल्लंघन, सेना दे रही मुंहतोड़ जवाब

8 सितंबर 2019

हाल-ए-कश्मीर
Jammu

कट्टरपंथी युवाओं की वजह से कश्मीर के हालात सामान्य होने में हो रही देरीः भाजपा प्रवक्ता

8 सितंबर 2019

सीमा पर जमा किये गए लोग
Jammu

भारतीय सीमा पर लोगों को जमा कर रहा पाक, रची है हमले की साजिश

8 सितंबर 2019

जेकेएसआरटीसी
Jammu

जम्मूः 47 प्रतिशत बसें ओवर एज फिर भी धड़ल्ले से भर रहीं रफ्तार, जेकेएसआरटीसी का ऐसा है हाल

8 सितंबर 2019

सीमा पर पकड़ा गया आतंकी
Jammu

भारतीय सेना ने सीमा पर पकड़े दो आतंकी, पूछा- चाय कैसी लगी?

4 सितंबर 2019

भारतीय सेना
Jammu

बेनकाब हुई पाक की एक और नापाक हरकत, शोर-शराबा करते हुए घुसपैठ की फिराक में भेजे छह नागरिक

7 सितंबर 2019

शहीद जवान सुरेश कुमार का सैन्य सम्मान के साथ हुआ अंतिम संस्कार
Jammu

द्रास सेक्टर में नौशेरा का जवान शहीद, सैन्य सम्मान के साथ हुआ अंतिम संस्कार

8 सितंबर 2019

फिट इंडिया मूवमेंट के तहत साइकिल रैली
Jammu

फिट इंडिया के तहत निकाली गई साइकिल रैली, उधमपुर से जम्मू तक लोगों को किया जागरूक

8 सितंबर 2019

यासीन मलिक
Jammu

एयरफोर्स के जवानों की हत्या के मामले में सुनवाई अगले हफ्ते से, जज के सामने पेश होगा आरोपी यासीन मलिक

7 सितंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

अमित शाह ने बताया नॉर्थ ईस्ट का महाभारत कनेक्शन कहा- मणिपुर में हुई थी अर्जुन की शादी

NRC सूची जारी होने के बाद केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह रविवार को पहली बार गुवाहाटी पहुंचे जहां उन्होंने नॉर्थ ईस्टर्न काउंसिल को संबोधित करते हुए बताया कि नॉर्थ ईस्ट का महाभारत से भी कनेक्शन रहा है।

8 सितंबर 2019

प्रकाश जावड़ेकर और नरेंद्र मोदी 2:28

मोदी सरकार 2.0 के दूसरे कार्यकाल के 100 दिन पूरे, प्रकाश जावड़ेकर ने की इन फैसलों की तारीफ

8 सितंबर 2019

विक्रम लैंडर 1:12

Chandrayaan 2: अगले 12 दिन इसरो के मिशन के लिए महत्वपूर्ण, विक्रम लैंडर के मिलने से जागी उम्मीद

8 सितंबर 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी 1:47

चंद्रयान 2 मिशन पर पीएम मोदी ने कहा, एक घटना ने 100 सेकेंड के अंदर पूरे देश को जगा दिया

8 सितंबर 2019

punjab 1:17

पंजाब के विधायक सिमरजीत सिंह बैंस ने की सरकारी अफसर के बदसलूकी, एमएलए पर FIR दर्ज

8 सितंबर 2019

Related

भारतीय सेना
Jammu

पाकिस्तान ने कृष्णा घाटी सेक्टर में किया संघर्षविराम का उल्लंघन, सेना दे रही मुंहतोड़ जवाब

7 सितंबर 2019

जामयांग सेरिंग नामग्याल, फाइल फोटो
Jammu

लद्दाखः अनुच्छेद 370 हटने के बाद बड़ा अहम है यह चुनाव, भाजपा को मर्सेलांग सीट पर जीत का पूरा भरोसा

7 सितंबर 2019

LOC
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः पाक की नापाक हरकतें जारी, शाहपुर सेक्टर में किया संघर्षविराम का उल्लंघन

7 सितंबर 2019

राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक, कारागार महानिदेशक वीके सिंह
Jammu

श्रीनगरः राज्यपाल से मिले कारागार महानिदेशक वीके सिंह और कुलपति रविंद्र कुमार सिन्हा

7 सितंबर 2019

कश्मीरी सेब
Jammu

देशभर में पहुंचेगी कश्मीरी सेब की खुशबू और मिठास

6 सितंबर 2019

kashmir apple
Jammu

सेब उत्पादकों को अगले सप्ताह मिल सकती है अच्छी खबर

7 सितंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited