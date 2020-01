डीजीपी ने श्रीनगर के कई इलाकों का किया दौरा, जैश पर की गई कार्रवाई के लिए पुलिस को दी बधाई

Jammu & Kashmir Police: DGP Dilbag Singh accompanied by IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, DIG CKR VK Birdhi, SSP M Haseeb Mughal tours parts of Srinagar city. Interacts with Police Personnel at Police Station Nigeen & complements

Srinagar Police for busting Jaish terror module. pic.twitter.com/24bFNpC4v0