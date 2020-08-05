शहर चुनें
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   DGP Dilbag Singh sanctioned scholarship to 38 wards of police personnel

हिंसा और आतंकवादी घटनाओं में जान गंवाने वाले पुलिस कर्मियों के 38 वार्डों की छात्रवृत्ति स्वीकृत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Wed, 05 Aug 2020 05:48 PM IST
डीजीपी दिलबाग सिंह
डीजीपी दिलबाग सिंह - फोटो : ani

ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू और कश्मीर के पुलिस महानिदेशक दिलबाग सिंह ने हिंसा और आतंकवादी घटनाओं में अपनी जान गंवाने वाले पुलिस कर्मियों के 38 वार्डों की छात्रवृत्ति स्वीकृत की। उन्होंने बताया कि जिन छात्रों ने 12वीं कक्षा में 80 फीसदी से ज्यादा अंक हासिल किए हैं उन्हें ये छात्रवृत्ति दी जाएगी। 
दिलबाग सिंह ने बताया कि यह छात्रवृत्ति केंद्रीय पुलिस कल्याण कोष और केंद्रीय पुलिस शिक्षा कोष से स्वीकृत की गई है।

 
dgp dilbag singh scholarship

