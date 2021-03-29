जम्मू-कश्मीर: अगले 15 दिनों के अंदर सभी सरकारी भवनों और कार्यालयों पर फहराया जाएगा राष्ट्रीय ध्वज

Pursuant to Govt directions, DC Anantnag issued a circular for hoisting of National Flag on all govt buildings & offices in district. It has been impressed upon all district, sectoral, tehsil& block level officers to ensure compliance: District Information&Public Relations Centre pic.twitter.com/qxgDavzGfz— ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.