जम्मू-कश्मीरः सीआरपीएफ जवान ने की आत्महत्या, प्रारंभिक जांच में वैवाहिक समस्याओं का निकला मामला

सीआरपीएफ की 40 वीं बटालियन के असिस्टेंट कमांडेंट एम. अरविंद ने आत्महत्या कर ली। उन्होंने अपने निजी हथियार से खुद को गोली मार ली। 2014 में वह सीआरपीएफ में भर्ती हुए थे। 14 अगस्त को ही वह छुट्टी से लौटे थे। प्रारंभिक जांच में कुछ वैवाहिक समस्याओं का पता चला है। मामले में आगे की जांच के आदेश दिए गए हैं। उनके पार्थिव शरीर को आज उसके गृहनगर भेजा जा रहा है। साथ ही अधिकारी ने बताया कि सोशल मीडिया में मामले को लेकर कुछ अफवाहें फैलाई जा रही है, जोकि निराधार हैं।

Central Reserve Police Force(CRPF): There are some reports in social media attributing the incident due to bad living conditions which is untrue. https://t.co/cA6PRujNll