Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   CRPF Assistant Commandant M Arvind committed suicide by shooting himself with his personal weapon

जम्मू-कश्मीरः सीआरपीएफ जवान ने की आत्महत्या, प्रारंभिक जांच में वैवाहिक समस्याओं का निकला मामला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Sat, 24 Aug 2019 10:25 AM IST
सीआरपीएफ
सीआरपीएफ - फोटो : ani
ख़बर सुनें
सीआरपीएफ की 40 वीं बटालियन के असिस्टेंट कमांडेंट एम. अरविंद ने आत्महत्या कर ली। उन्होंने अपने निजी हथियार से खुद को गोली मार ली। 2014 में वह सीआरपीएफ में भर्ती हुए थे। 14 अगस्त को ही वह छुट्टी से लौटे थे। प्रारंभिक जांच में कुछ वैवाहिक समस्याओं का पता चला है। मामले में आगे की जांच के आदेश दिए गए हैं। उनके पार्थिव शरीर को आज उसके गृहनगर भेजा जा रहा है। साथ ही अधिकारी ने बताया कि सोशल मीडिया में मामले को लेकर कुछ अफवाहें फैलाई जा रही है, जोकि निराधार हैं।
 
crpf crpf assistant commandant crpf assistant commandant m arvind crpf assistant commandant committed suicide
