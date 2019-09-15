शहर चुनें

बाड़ी ब्राह्मणा में ट्रेन की चपेट में आने से युवक की मौत

Jammu and Kashmir Bureauजम्मू और कश्मीर ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 15 Sep 2019 01:36 AM IST
बाड़ी ब्राह्मणा। बाड़ी ब्राह्मणा इलाके में एक युवक की ट्रेन की चपेट में आने से मौत हो गई है। पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर अस्पताल में पहुंचाया। इस संदर्भ में मामला दर्ज छानबीन शुरू कर दी है। जानकारी के अनुसार शनिवार को बाड़ी ब्राह्मणा इलाके में एक युवक ट्रेन की चपेट में आ गया, जिसे जीआरपी के जवानों ने अस्पताल में पहुंचाया, मगर डाक्टर में मृत लाया घोषित कर दिया। फिलहाल उसकी पहचान नहीं हो पाई है।
